AVILLA — Parents, staff and teachers don't want to see East Noble Middle School Principal Andy Deming leave.
Many in a crowd of 200-plus who packed into the Avilla Elementary lunchroom for Wednesday's school board meeting would rather see Superintendent Teresa Gremaux go instead.
For now, like it or not, Deming appears to be going — he was reportedly asked to rescind his resignation and stay and declined — after school board members reluctantly accepted his resignation for the end of the year.
Deming said in a public Facebook post his decision to step down was brought on due to "degrading comments and statements" from Gremaux, which precipitated Wednesday's standoff between supporters of the longtime principal and the superintendent, who is in her second year leading East Noble.
The lunchroom at Avilla Elementary was stuffed Wednesday for the meeting. Every chair was filled and attendees filled in sitting on the steps of the cafetorium stage and standing along the sides and back of the room.
Several East Noble teachers and staff members sitting in the front of the room wore white T-shirts with "ANDY" across the chest in a kid's handwriting font.
The crowd came upon news of Deming's resignation, which will be effective June 30, the standard end-date on administrator contracts.
Deming, who has been part of East Noble for 33 years as a student, coach and administrator, wrote on his Facebook page that his decision was brought on by ongoing friction with the superintendent.
"If you would ask any staff member I have hired or have worked with me what I emphasize more than anything, they would tell you it is building positive relationships. Let our kids know we care about them, we love them, and we are there for them at all times. That is my 'why'," Deming wrote. "Unfortunately the past two years my 'why' has been questioned on multiple occasions. I have been told on several occasions that I do not build relationships with students, and recently that I do not build relationships with 'low social-economic' students. This is solely based on a speculation and assumption from talking to a few upset parents.
"The superintendent has been at the middle school building two to three times this entire school year and has yet to see me interact with students and the love I pour into them. The degrading comments and statements I have received from her in regards to my 'why' is a deciding factor on me resigning sooner than expected," Deming continued.
East Noble has not publicly commented on the situation, and is not likely to, as schools typically do not discuss personnel matters with employees publicly.
Several speakers during the public comment period spoke in support of Deming, with several of those coming to the podium being current East Noble Middle School teachers and staff.
Speakers included ENMS guidance counselor Lisa Laur, math teacher Elaine Herbst, school nurse Ronda Huff, treasurer Stacey Kline and family and consumer sciences teacher Kim Desper.
"We will greatly miss him at our home he helped build at East Noble Middle School," Laur said.
"He bring out the best in me. He truly has my back and now it's my time to have his," adding later, "There is profound sadness in seeing East Noble lose such a person who is so passionate about youth."
"Andy is one of the best" Huff said, claiming that staff members including grown men were crying on Monday when Deming broke the news to his team. "I feel like the board has failed him."
"I could not think of a more dedicated or invested principal," Kline said, calling ENMS the best work environment of her career.
"I am sad that this has happened and we need to ask why," Desper said.
All of the ENMS staff received loud and lengthy rounds of applause after speaking.
While staff members expressed support and sadness at his departure and seeking answers to what led Deming's departure, other members of the crowd were much less guarded about what needs to be done.
Bret Carpenter of Kendallville, who usually shows up every month to chastise the superintendent and board about topics ranging from critical race theory, COVID policy and "porn" in schools, turned in that same ire once again but this time had a receptive crowd behind him outraged about Deming's departure.
"The cause of this is the superintendent and the board," Carpenter said, his comments interrupted multiple times by applause from the audience. "We want principals who have small-town values who actually care about kids.
"Teresa leaves a wake of division wherever she is superintendent because of her woke agenda," Carpenter said, finishing up by encouraging Board President Brent Durbin to "Please resign and take Teresa with you."
After public comment, the board moved into its regular business, including consideration of the resignations before them.
When they came to Deming's — split out separately as its own item from the rest of the staff departures — Durbin called for a motion to accept the resignation.
After a long pause in which no board member offered one, board members and former longtime East Noble principal moved to accept Deming's resignation, seconded by Scott Truelove.
The board accepted Deming's resignation 6-1, with board member Faye Kline voting against.
The rest of the meeting went by without incident.
Gremaux spoke during superintendent comments at the end of the meeting, thanking Deming for his many years of service.
"We do appreciate Mr. Deming's years of service to the district," Gremaux said. "We are very disappointed by his resignation and again saddened when declining an offer to rescind that resignation."
Board member Doug Jansen also offered brief comments, thanking everyone who showed up to the meeting Wednesday.
"By you guys being here, it shows you care," Jansen said. "Our board is dedicated and thoughtful through this process."
After adjournment of the meeting, some members of the crowd shouted for Gremaux to resign and leave East Noble, threatening to return every month until she was gone.
Gremaux, who was hired as superintendent for the start of the 2021-22 school year, is under contract with East Noble until June 30, 2024.
As the large crowd filed out, Deming and his wife, who had attended the meeting, stood in the hallway shaking hands, fist-bumping and thanking parents and students who had come out to show their support, with the long reception line snaking dozens of people deep.
On Thursday, students at East Noble Middle School rallied in the hallways during a planned walkout, but ultimately did not leave the building on request from teachers and administrators.
