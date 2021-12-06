INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb says he has the blueprints for Indiana’s future in his back pocket, with all the pieces starting to come into place to start aggressively building it.
Although the ongoing pandemic is still a weight pulling down on some aspects of life in Indiana, Holcomb has otherwise switched back very much to a pre-pandemic mindset, with economic and community development first and foremost on his mind.
“I know the plans that we have,” Holcomb said in a 15-minute, year-end virtual interview with KPC Media Group. “Suddenly in Indiana we’re building our state’s future like never before.”
While economic development is where Holcomb wants the state to be driving, the pandemic is still a roadblock, albeit not as obstructive as it was at the same time a year ago.
With Indiana in the midst of another end-of-year rise in cases, hospitalizations and deaths, Holcomb said it’s a movie the state has seen before, recently.
“What I continue to come back to, regretfully so, is this largely is … a pandemic of the unvaccinated. And when you look at the numbers, I don’t know what’s more compelling than ... 80% of the new cases and 79% of the deaths are unvaccinated,” Holcomb said, citing statewide statistics.
Holcomb, who got vaccinated at the earliest opportunity when his age group became eligible this spring, continues to encourage Hoosiers to get shots, pointing to the numbers being the best indicator that, while not perfect, vaccines are effective and provide a significant health benefit.
But while Holcomb has supported the state health department and preached the benefits of vaccines, the governor has not supported efforts to compel vaccination such as the federal vaccine mandate for employers with 100 or more employees.
Holcomb said that mandate rubbed the wrong way with the federal government trying to dictate procedure to states, as well as his belief that the mandate is both unconstitutional — it’s been stayed while several states challenge in federal courts — and also counterproductive, especially for industries that are already desperate for labor and don’t need anything else threatening to push workers out.
His approach has been and remains carrot over stick, although he would prefer people choose the carrot willingly before the virus deliver the stick to them or someone they know.
“I more than wish that it didn’t take those negative reinforcements to affect people’s behaviors,” Holcomb said, referencing those who grasp the severity of the virus only after someone near to them gets seriously ill or dies. “And I try to practice what I preach. .... We’ll continue to positively preach that getting vaccinated works and if we have to assist our hospital networks across the state, we’ll do that.”
Even with the virus still afoot, however, Holcomb has turned much of his focus back to economic issues, which has its own set of unique challenges.
Labor remains tight in Indiana, and that’s despite most of the state returning to pre-pandemic levels of unemployment and even with a larger labor force employed than prior to March 2020.
Labor in the “linchpin” right now to keeping Indiana’s economic engine churning forward, but it’s a problem all over. In northeast Indiana, where unemployment rates are all under 3% and the statewide jobless rate is a very low 3.5%, Holcomb stresses there’s no one single thing that’s going to solve the issue. That’s why Indiana is taking a holistic approach and trying to address several issues at the same time.
First, Indiana has to continue efforts to build its physical environment, with programs like the multi-million-dollar regional READI development grants that will be announced on Dec. 14. Those efforts are not just infrastructure development for business, but also quality of place development for communities to serve their residents and workers.
That quality of place approach is part of two other aspects Indiana needs to try to solve its labor problems — talent retention and talent attraction. Indiana needs to hold on to its home-raised Hoosiers, but it also needs to lure in new business and/or new workers from elsewhere.
“We’ve got to build our physical environment, the way we connect with each other … how we connect and how we attract,” Holcomb said.
But Holcomb also identified other depressing factors on labor. Five years ago, Indiana was facing the upcoming retirement of about 1 million Baby Boomers in the coming decade and that exodus has been expedited by COVID-19 pushing older workers out of the workforce faster than expected. Birth rates aren’t what they used to be not just in Indiana but nationally and Holcomb noted that there’s a role for immigration to play as an additional pipeline for workers the U.S. is going to need long term.
“We have to deal with reality in the numbers that are there. We have to attract a whole lot more people,” Holcomb said.
With the Indiana General Assembly’s short session coming up in January, while COVID-19 matters and culture issues may occupy lawmakers’ attention, Holcomb’s top three priorities are all development focused — economic development, community development and workforce development.
Indiana’s got the “financial wherewithal” in place to do the work, now the state just needs to start the building process.
“I know the plans that we have. Then you throw READI on top of that, then you throw the federal infrastructure on top of that ... just look at the dollar investments that are going to occur.
“We’ve got to be ‘ready,’ so to speak, to do the work,” Holcomb said.
