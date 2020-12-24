LAGRANGE — Travis Glick has been nominated by the LaGrange County Republican Party to fill the soon to be vacant job of LaGrange County Prosecutor.
Glick was nominated Tuesday night to fill the final two years of the prosecutor’s term in office by a caucus of Republican precinct committee members.
Glick, 38, had served as the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s office chief deputy. He will replace Greg Kenner, the current LaGrange County Prosecutor who will retire at the end of this year. Kenner has two years left on his current term, and nominated Glick, saying Glick was the right person to take over as the county’s prosecutor.
“If you want a prosecutor who will do the job right, you want Travis,” Kenner said. “He’ll look out for the citizen, and law enforcement. He’ll make the right decisions. Travis is very thoughtful and careful when making decisions. That’s really important in this job.”
A former defense attorney, Glick then spoke to the crowd. He told them it was a privilege to have worked for and with Kenner.
“First he was my boss, and then my teacher,” Glick said of Kenner.
Kenner brought technology into the prosecutor’s office, leading the charge to move away from paper documents to electronic documents. Now, instead of walking into courtrooms loaded down with files, LaGrange County prosecutors carry only a laptop.
Glick promised to continue to use new technologies to continue to make the office efficient.
He vowed to continue to focus the prosecutor’s time and talents on the serious cases that come to the prosecutor’s office and take those defendants to court, at the same time while working to resolve smaller, less serious cases fairly and efficiently outside of the courtroom.
“That way they don’t bog down the courts and take away time from the more serious cases we have,” he said.
Glick’s nomination will now be forwarded to the governor’s office where Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will finalize Glick’s appointment.
Kenner announced his plans to retire earlier this year, citing his age and his health as his reasons for wanting to leave his elected office. Kenner has worked in the LaGrange County prosecutor’s office for the last 18 years, and was first elected prosecutor in 2014, and won reelection in 2018. Before earning his law degree, Kenner worked as a police officer in Kendallville. Once he received his law degree, he worked at both the DeKalb County Prosecutor’s Office and the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office before coming to LaGrange.
Glick, a graduate of the Indiana University School of Law, joined the prosecutor’s office in 2015. At 38, Glick will be one of the youngest prosecutor’s in the area.
Glick was sworn in Wednesday afternoon by Indiana State Senator and former LaGrange County Prosecutor Sue Glick. His term starts on January 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.