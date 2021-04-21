LAGRANGE — Dr. Greg Baker has officially been hired and will take over as superintendent of the Lakeland School District on July 1.
The school’s board of trustees formally voted Monday night at a regular board meeting to hire Baker, the last step in the process. Baker, who was in the audience at the meeting, thanked the school board members for entrusting him with the superintendent’s job.
Baker will replace Lakeland’s current Superintendent Dr. Eva Merkel who announced in December she would be retiring at the end of the school year.
In other matters, the board approved the retirement of Martha Yoder, a Lakeland school bus driver who drove a Lakeland bus for more than 30 years.
The board also approved creating a position for a new JV baseball coach, two positions for two new Tier 3 Intervention teachers at the intermediate and primary schools, and three positions for three new permanent substitute teachers.
The board also approved the resignation of Katie Allen as Lakeland’s Ag teacher and high school FFA sponsor at the end of this school year and also her employment as the school’s new Alternative School Coordinator/Teacher starting in the fall.
The board also approved hiring Alecia Leer as a math teacher at the Jr./Sr. high school, Emily Jordan as an elementary school teacher, and Tami Maxey as a senior projects assistant at the Jr./Sr. high school.
The board also approved the resignation of Lauren Moore as the 7th-grade girls’ basketball coach and Megan Hamilton as the varsity girls soccer coach.
The board approved the new Jr./Sr. high school handbook and the new primary school/intermediate school handbook.
