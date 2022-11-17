Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Robert M. Blum, 55, of the 1800 block of East C.R. 1000N, Rome City, was booked at 2:27 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Justin M. Clark, 25, of the 2700 block of West Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:58 p.m. Tuesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Carwin J. Holley, 44, of the 4600 block of Hessen Cassle, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:49 a.m. Tuesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Jeremiah E. Taulbee, 22, of the 200 block of Colonial Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:42 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of interfering with a public safety official, a Class A misdemeanor. Taulbee was held on $2,500 bond.
Brent J. Theriot, 36, of the 3900 block of Newport Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:05 p.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Theriot was released on his own recognizance.
Amanda L. Trapka, 39, of the 5100 block of West 99th Street, Oak Lawn, Illinois, was booked at 7:22 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.