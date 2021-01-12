3 booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Three people were booked into the Noble County Jail from the morning of Monday, Jan. 4, through the morning of Monday, Jan. 11, according to jail records.
Bobby J. Reynolds, 55, of the 7400 block of North Albion Street, Wawaka, was arrested at 2:15 a.m. Wednesday by Ligonier police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Ryan M. Parsley, 21, of the 100 block of Harding Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:11 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Parsley was held without bond.
Joshua D. Campbell, 36, of the 2500 block of East C.R. 850N, Rome City, was booked at 1:31 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
