AVILLA — Noble County Republicans are going to give it another shot to fill a ballot vacancy in November’s general election for Avilla Town Council after the results of the previous caucus were tossed out by unanimous vote of the Noble County Election Board late last week.
Local Democratic Party officials said they are are mulling their options to challenge the legality of the new caucus.
On July 26, the Noble County Republican Party held a caucus at the St. James Restaurant to fill the vacancy created after then-candidate Ann Freeman announced she was withdrawing from the race since she was moving.
Freeman’s withdrawal left Republican Andy Uhl and current Democratic Party Councilman Bill Krock as the only two candidates on the ballot with voters having two seats to fill.
The Republicans held a caucus to make it a three-person race for the two seats — selecting Avilla businessman Brian Meyer.
On Aug. 13, Noble County Democratic Party Chairwoman Martha Quintanilla filed a challenge questioning the legality of Meyer being put on the ballot after he allegedly missed several filing deadline requirements as listed in state election law.
At a special meeting Thursday, Aug. 31, Election Board Chairman Dan Lash (R) and members Lori Jansen (D) and Noble County Clerk Tammy Bremer (R) voted unanimously that Meyer was not a legal candidate due to the paperwork issues.
At that meeting, Noble County Republican Party Chairwoman Shelly Williams said she thought the issue was over and done with, only to do an about-face. On Friday, Williams filed the legal paperwork to announce the new caucus.
At issue is the definition of the term “candidate.”
By law a political party has 30 days from the announcement of a ballot vacancy to hold a caucus and fill it.
Republicans are contending that the GOP got a new 30-day period — starting with the Aug. 31 election board meeting — because its “candidate” was removed.
Quintanilla contends that since the paperwork wasn’t filed on time, Meyer was never a “candidate.”
“Every board member voted he was not a legal candidate,” Quintanilla said Tuesday afternoon.
As for the caucus coming up, Democrats are weighing their options.
“We are already speaking to legal counsel,” Quintanilla said. “I don’t know what the next step is.”
Any Republican interested in being a candidate is required to have the proper paperwork filed with the county clerk’s office Friday.
Avilla GOP precinct chairmen Paul Shepherd and Todd Carteaux are likely to be again deciding the caucus, with Williams having a tie-breaking vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.