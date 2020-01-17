3 booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Three people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Allison R. Baisden, 21, of the 200 block of Anglin Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Baisden was held without bond.
Lance T. Baughn, 32, of the 600 block of Woo9d Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:47 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Baughn was held on $2,500 bond.
William K. Bennett, 23, of the 400 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:51 a.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Bennett was held without bond.
