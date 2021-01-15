KENDALLVILLE — This year will be the first in more than two decades that a new residential subdivision opens in Kendallville, as Lancia Homes is get ready to prepare lots and and start building houses in the new Noble Creek subdivision.
It's been a year since the development was first announced and Kendallville residents should expect to see dirt moving this spring, with ground broken on the first new homes by as soon as summer.
Jamie Lancia, president of Fort Wayne-based Lancia Homes, said his company is in the process of bidding infrastructure work for the 72-lot development off Sherman Street, across from South Side Elementary.
It was almost exactly a year ago on Jan. 22, 2020, that developer Brad Griffith of BST Capital LLC announced that he would be purchasing the 35.6-acre lot across from the elementary school from East Noble in order to establish Kendallville's first new residential subdivision in more than 20 years.
Originally planned to be an open development to any builder, BST has since turned the development over to Lancia Homes, which has drawn out 72 single-family lots. The subdivision also received it's name in the past year — Noble Creek.
"We're in the process right now of having all the engineering plans done," Lancia said, which includes moving earth, installing utilities and putting in streets. "We will award the bid here early spring and if everything goes well, I'm hoping we'll be able to starting breaking ground by April or May."
The first phase of the development will open off Sherman Street directly across from South Side Elementary. A second entrance will connect with Waits Road at the south end of the property.
The main street connecting Sherman to Waits will be called Noble Creek Parkway, according to the preliminary plat, with the other three residential streets taking on a knightly theme matching East Noble's mascot with streets named Jesters Court, Knights Crossing and Lancelot Lane.
Right now, the development is slated for 72 single-family homes. The original developer had floated the idea for some maintenance-free villas catering to a retiree population, which Lancia said could still be a possibility but a decision on that wouldn't come until a later phase of development.
Lancia said Noble Creek will get affordable homes for first-time buyers, young families or older folks looking to downsize.
"We're looking to have homes $170,000-$250,000 price point, small ranches to larger two stories as well, and we're looking to try to meet the needs in the Kendallvile community," Lancia said.
While that price point may sound a bit high for a community with a median income of just over $43,000, Lancia pointed out that Kendallville, being a rural community, is eligible for home financing via USDA Loans, which are some of the most affordable types of homes loans.
Also, a new home will be far more energy efficient and with less maintenance work than an existing home, especially in a community with a very old housing stock like Kendallville. Buyers will get more house for less money compared to other growing markets like Huntertown or Fort Wayne.
With affordable financing and lower monthly costs, buying a new home at that price point in Kendallville can work out to be comparable to buying something used at a cheaper price.
"Even though the purchase price may be higher than they want it to be, the payment can be similar to the price point of a $125,000 home," Lancia said. "I really think the the housing is going to be very affordable to the community because of the different financing available.
"I'm convinced we're going to have young families in the neighborhood, young couples, families, maybe some people who are looking to downsize," Lancia said. "I think we're going to have a wide variety of buyers in the community."
If local comparisons are any indicator, demand for the new homes may quickly outstrip supply.
In Ligonier, its new Park Meadow subdivision being built by Granite Ridge Builders filled up its first phase in about a year's time, with about 20 houses put in. Mayor Patty Fisel also said this week that she was meeting with another residential developer who is considering additional acreage south of U.S. 6 for another possible startup.
Noble County economic development leaders have identified housing stock as one of the county's biggest limiting factors to growth. Most communities don't have much available space to build and even rural building has been slow due to the availability of lots in the country.
In 2019, the county had just 97 new homes permitted, which was down 32% from 141 in 2018. Totals for 2020 are likely to be a little higher when counted, in part because of the few developments like Ligonier's Park Meadow that have grown, but aren't expected to be significant higher than previous years.
While COVID-19 affected many industries in the U.S. during 2020, housing was not one of them as building boomed despite the pandemic.
For Lancia, Noble Creek will be a return to a community where it hasn't had much work in recent history. Lancia Homes helped build out Kendallville's Arvada Hills subdivision north of U.S. 6 in the 1980s and 1990s, but outside of some scattered projects, the company hasn't had a major footprint in the area in decades.
However, even before the first shovelful of dirt has been turned, Lancia said Noble Creek is looking like it's going to take off, meaning crews should expect to have a busy 2021 building in Kendallville.
"We've had a lot of phone calls, a lot of interest," Lancia said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.