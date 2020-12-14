TOPEKA — Topeka Deputy Marshal Ryan Cummins made the best of his time at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.
Cummins not only graduated from the academy on Dec. 1, but graduated after being named it’s “Top Gun.” Cummins graduated with a 94% academy score average and earned the prestigious Firearms Proficiency Award with three qualifying rounds of 100.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic graduation ceremonies were held virtually, but Cummins’ wife Cassy, and the rest of his family watched from a nearby motel.
“He never told me that he was getting the firearms award,” Cassy beamed, “we are all so proud of him.”
Following 18 years with the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, Cummins joined the Topeka Police Department as a reserve in November of 2019. The following March he was appointed to a full-time position and was sworn in as a deputy marshal in April.
“Ryan represented the Topeka Police Department well,” said Topeka Town Marshal Stan Strater, Jr., “Especially with all the challenges that COVID-19 presented. We are glad to have him back home and happy to have him as a member of the department.”
