LAGRANGE — Throughout his high school career, Terrance Blankenship has been somewhat of a fixture of the Lakeland stage. Appearing in countless productions, Blankenship will tell you he’s enjoyed being part of each one of those performances.
But this year, Blankenship admittedly is having more fun on the stage than ever before. He and his fellow castmates have been preparing to perform the comedy “Lend me a Tenor” on the Lakeland stage, and Blankenship will tell learning this play has been nothing but fun. The curtain goes up for this first time tonight at 7 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. Tickets for the show are $10 and are available at the door.
A wild, somewhat chaotic romp set in 1930s Cleveland, Ohio, the two-act production tells the story of the Cleveland Opera Guild’s attempts to get the world-famous Italian tenor Tito Merelli to come to Cleveland to perform. When he agrees it’s the biggest event ever in the history of the Cleveland Opera Guild. But as the big moment draws near, Merelli is nowhere to be found, and that’s where the fun begins.
First performed in New York in 1986, the play found its way to Broadway by 1989. The show’s director, LaGrange businessman, and Lakeland Theater Department enthusiast Steve McKowen brought the play to the Lakeland stage. McKowen has been working with the school for several years to grow and revamp its theater department, drawing more students to the school’s stage.
McKowen said he first saw Lend me a tenor play several years ago in Fort Wayne and fell in love with the production. Since then, he was looking for a way to bring it to the Lakeland stage, and this fall, the timing seemed right
A two-act play, the show utilizes one large set McKowen and others constructed on the LaGrange stage. Funny as the show is, it has its only unique set of challenges.
To start with, the show requires a surprisingly small cast, and McKowen said the show attracted the attention of a lot of talented students. So McKowen did something unusual, he created two identical casts. One cast will perform the Thursday and Saturday shows, and the second will perform the Friday night performance. That’s presented each cast member the ability to see how someone else interprets the same role.
“I’ve watched Colin in the other cast and frankly, I’ve stolen some of his ideas,” Blankenship admitted.
Junior Jeremiah Combs, who plays the role of Max, the unfortunate assistant to the opera guild’s general manager Henry Saunders. When Tito goes missing, Max finds himself shoved into the role of pretending to be the great Italian tenor. Combs said he’s never had this much fun with a role. While fun, Combs said each cast member takes his or her role seriously, and it shows.
“This feels like this is a professional production,” he said.
The cast includes Blankenship and Colin Olinger sharing the role of Tito Merelli, Combs and Aiden Tuttle cast as Max, as well as Caleb Miller and Austin Landez sharing the role of Henry Saunders, the guild’s general manager.
Other cast members include Mataya Griffith, Maddie Tropp, Lydia Blankenship, Katie Reed, Ayden Marks, Kia Sturgis, Alicia Helmuth, Elly Wahll, Lydia Trost, and Caitlyn Sites.
