KENDALLVILLE — With debate about gun control continuing, a preventative measure, known nationally as the red flag law, has entered the conversation, with Indiana’s law being touted as a possible model for the nation at a whole.
While the concept is garnering interest as one way to potentially prevent gun violence, locally the provision is rarely used.
Kendallville’s police chief said he has rarely had reason to put the law to use in the 14 years it’s existed and county judges said they’ve hosted only a handful of hearings for police departments countywide who have invoked the safety measure.
“I can remember two cases, possibly, in the last two years. That’s a guess,” Noble County Superior Court 1 Judge Robert Kirsch said. “It has happened a couple times.”
In the states that have red flag laws, police can confiscate guns from people who they think are dangerous of mentally ill in a way that might hurt other people.
Passed in 2005, Indiana’s law, also known as the Jake Laird Law, is one of the oldest of these on the books in the U.S.
Under the Jake Laird Law, what defines a dangerous person is laid out in a couple of different ways.
One definition is someone who risks injuring themselves or others either now or in the future and also has a mental illness for which they intentionally aren’t taking medication.
Another is someone who has documented evidence that they might hurt someone or die by suicide. They have to meet one of these definitions, as deemed by police, before their guns can be taken.
If police seize the guns as a safety precaution, a court hearing is then scheduled before a judge to determine whether the person’s state of mind has improved and if they should regain possession of their firearms. In Indiana, 180 days after gun owners’ weapons are taken, they can appeal to get them restored.
Although authorities said it’s a good tool to have available, local officers haven’t had much reason to put Indiana’s red flag law into action.
Kendallville Police Chief Rob Wiley said his department usually doesn’t have to invoke the law to take away someone’s weapons when they feel it’s necessary. Instead, they find other workarounds.
Most of the time, the police can find a family member of the gun owner who agrees to secure the guns.
“That has proven to be a pretty good way of handling that,” Wiley said.
In his 14 years with Kendallville, Wiley said he has only seen the law invoked a couple of times at most.
From the courtroom side, Kirsch doesn’t think the law is rarely used because law enforcement isn’t finding people with stockpiles of weapons — instead, he thinks there’s few cases when officers run across a situation that requires invoking the red flag law.
“Frankly, given the fact it almost never happens, it’s probably an indication that finding someone mentally ill with a weapon is not common,” Kirsch said.
Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer said he has never had to preside over a red flag law case. However, he does wish more people knew of the law, so they can help keep guns out of the hands of those who shouldn’t have them.
“I do think it’s a matter of just educating people,” Kramer said, “not just for the community’s safety but for the gun owner’s safety.”
He encouraged people to say something to law enforcement if they feel a situation with a gun owner is going south.
“It’s better than having something happen,” he said.
Wiley and Kirsch agree that if the law were more widely used, public safety could only stand to benefit.
“I do think that the law itself is a great potential tool for law enforcement,” Wiley said. “We don’t shy away from taking steps necessary to having weapons removed if we think someone is in fact in some type of crisis.”
And if the law is used, the confiscated guns can still be returned to the owner if they can prove they are able to have them back in their home.
