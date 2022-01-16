LAGRANGE — Most people give their mailboxes little thought until they get knocked down.
If you happen to live on a state highway, a rural state highway, it’s a real possibility, especially in winter. State trucks, trying to move snow off the roads, tend to throw that snow toward mailboxes. If the snow is light and fluffy, it’s not a problem. But those wet, heavy snows we sometimes get here in northern Indiana can pack a real punch coming off the end of a snowplow.
So, people have created devices to try to protect their mailboxes. “Snow deflectors” if you will. The goal is the catch the bulk of the snow thrown by plows and protect the mailbox.
Despite the best of intentions by any plow driver, mailboxes are in the line of fire. Plow drivers are taught to look down the road as they work, said Ben Parish, the LaGrange County Highway Department superintendent, and can’t see the road or the mailboxes beside the truck. Most mailboxes are damaged when wet snow flies off the blade knocking a mailbox over. Rarely, it turns out, does a plow strike a mailbox.
The state urges homeowners to reinforce their mailboxes, just in case.
Hunter Petroviak, an Indiana Department of Transportation spokesperson sent out a press release earlier this year reminding homeowners “snow and ice removal is INDOT’s top priority during winter months,” a recent INDOT press release said. “While the agency’s yellow plow trucks generally travel slower than the posted speed limit and drivers are careful to avoid mailboxes, the weight of snow thrown from plows can cause damage to mailboxes that are not properly secured or have weak supports.”
The state suggests homeowners place their mailbox as far from the edge of the roadway as a mail carrier can reach. But that doesn’t ensure a mailbox is protected from heavy snow thrown by a state truck charged with plowing that portion of the highway.
So, instead, many homeowners in the area have opted to put up a homemade “snow deflector” to try and protect their mailbox from that snow. Those deflectors can be as simple as a piece of scrap plywood attached to two small fence posts next to the mailbox, in the path of the snow tossed off the road by the snowplows.
Most of those deflectors are bare-bones devices, there to do a job and little else. But others chose to decorate those deflectors, giving them a little personality. They add reflectors, paint the plywood, print house numbers. Others even build the deflector into their mailbox posts.
So today, we take a look around northern Indiana and salute the simple mailbox snow deflector.
