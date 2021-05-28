EMMA — In a Thursday afternoon ceremony only slightly less formal than its high school equivalent graduation ceremony, the Westview School Corporation said goodbye and good luck to about 75 Westview eighth grade Amish students who marched across a stage set up in the school’s main gym for that ceremony.
Nearly 175 Westview eighth grade students participated in Thursday’s ceremony, wrapping up their school year. But as is their tradition, the school’s Amish students will end their formal education today.
Westview educates more Amish students than any other public school district in the state, and it’s likely the only school system to hold an elaborate ceremony to send off those children.
Thursday’s ceremony honored students for accomplishments in citizenship, math, English, science, social studies, and art, just to name a few. Each Westview department singled out and honored students who excelled in those classes.
This year’s keynote speaker was Elias Rojas, the Westview Junior High School principal. Rojas said the coronavirus and pandemic protocols made this year a difficult year for both staff and students.
“It’s bittersweet to say goodbye to so many of these kids after such a tough year,” he explained. “Making it to the end of the year was a great accomplishment.”
In his address to the eighth-grade class, Rojas encouraged all of his students to show grit as they move forward in life.
“‘G’ is for gratitude, to always be grateful for whatever experience or situation we may find ourselves in. ‘R’ is for respect toward oneself and others. ‘I’ is for them to take the initiative of their lives, and not wait for others to do what they should, can, and ought to be doing for themselves, and ‘T’ is for having a team mentality, so always choose to be the best teammate possible, whether that is your family, a church family, a sports team or work,” he said.
This year, the Amish boys and girls marked the occasion by dressing in like-colored clothing. The girls wore teal dresses and the boys pink shirts, gray pants, and a gray bowtie.
To help spread out the crowd, the school system opened up both large sets of bleachers in the gym and moved the stage to the north side of the gym where people in both bleachers could see the proceedings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.