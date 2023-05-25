KENDALLVILLE — The Community Foundation of Noble County has announced that Jazmin Herrera has accepted the role of the program director
Herrera grew up in Ligonier and has roots in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. She graduated from West Noble High School in 2016 and then received her bachelor of arts in sociology from Saint Mary’s College. Recently, Herrera graduated with her master’s degree in non-profit administration from the Mendoza College of Business at the University of Notre Dame.
Herrera is passionate about serving and creating equitable opportunities for underrepresented populations. She strives to be a change maker wherever and whenever.
She is a mother to a 21-month-old named Gael and loves to spend time with her family. In her free time, she can be found cooking and having delicious Mexican meals with her family.
Herrera will oversee the foundation’s grant requests and its youth philanthropy group, P.U.L.S.E. of Noble County. Herrera can be reached at Jazmin@CFNoble.org or by calling 894-3335 during office hours.
