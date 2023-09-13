Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE – Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Friday through Monday, according to jail records.
Nathaniel Nissley, 18, of the 11000 block of C.R. 750N in Shipshewana was arrested at 12:50 a.m. Friday by LaGrange County police on charges of resisting law enforcement, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, minor in possession of alcohol and reckless driving. No bond information provided.
Cristabel Navas-Leiva, 23, of the 1300 block of West Vistula Street in Bristol was arrested at 3:20 a.m. Friday on charges of operating while intoxicated and endangerment. Navas-Leiva posted bond Friday.
Juan Luna Guzman, 28, no address provided, was arrested at 6:17 a.m. Friday on charges of operating while intoxicated, and operating without ever receiving a license. No bond information provided.
Ronal Chavarria-Ramirez, 34, of the 31000 block of US 12 in Sturgis, Michigan was arrested by LaGrange County sheriffs at 3:01 p.m., Friday, on charges of operating without ever receiving a license. No bond information provided.
Allen Garcia-Pineda, 36, of the 3000 block of Belledere Road, Elkhart, was arrested at 3:54 p.m., Friday, on a charge of operating without ever receiving a license. No bond information provided.
Katherine Winston, 56, (no residency information provided), was arrested at 7:23 p.m., Friday by Indiana State Troopers on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating on a controlled substance, disorderly conduct and interfering with public safety. Winston was arrested again at 11:21 a.m., Saturday on two counts of battery against law enforcement. No bond information provided.
Melanie Lee, 21, of the 4000 block of Timberland Drive in Fort Wayne was arrested at 12:53 a.m. Saturday, on charges of possession of marijuana. No bond information provided.
Austin Lowe, 27, of the 4000 block of Timberland Drive in Fort Wayne was arrested at 12:53 a.m. Saturday, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and possession of alleged drugs. No bond information provided.
Kayla Powell, 32, of the 11000E block of C.R. 100N in LaGrange was arrested at 2:02 a.m. Saturday by LaGrange County police on charges of disorderly conduct. Powell posted bond and was released Saturday.
Martin Cortes-Ramirez, 49, of the 1400 block of Walleye Street, Havey, Illinois, was arrested at 11:21 a.m. Saturday by Indiana State troopers on charges of operating while under the influence and reckless driving. No bond information provided.
Carlos Loja Morocho, 36, of the 3000 block of 93rd Sttreet, East Elmhurst, New York, was arrested by Indiana State Police, at 2:38 a.m. Monday morning on charges of operating without ever receiving a license. No bond information provided.
James Cook, 46, of the 700 block of Park Avenue, New Haven, was arrested on Monday (no time of arrest provided) on a warrant for failing to appear in court in a case pertaining to a Level 6 felony. No bond information provided.
Kyle Craig, 32, of the 9000 block of North S.R 3. Kendallville, was arrested at 8:25 p.m. Monday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating while under the influence. No bond information provided.
2 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Two people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Aaron G. Alt, 29, of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 10:49 a.m. Monday by Albion police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Alt was held without bond.
Ryan J. Kilburn, 29, formerly of the 600 block of Wedgewood Place, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:28 p.m. Monday by Avilla police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Kilburn was held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.