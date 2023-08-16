Six booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Six people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Anthony D. Dooley, 39, of the 2700 block of North C.R. 100W, Cromwell, was arrested at 6:27 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Dooley posted $5,000 bond and was released Monday.
Brooke R. Farlow, 31, of the 900 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 2:21 p.m. Monday on a court order. No charging information provided. Farlow was held without bond.
Christopher A. Gressley, 40, of the 900 block of South Carrington Boulevard, Warsaw, was arrested at 1:31 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a charges of manufacture methamphetamine and possession of precursors with intent to manufacture, a Level 6 felony. No bond information provided.
Eduardo G. Hernandez, 23, of the 400 block of East Fourth Street, Ligonier, was booked at 9:51 a.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Jordan M. Morales, 39, of the 00 block of Oriental Street, Newark, New Jersey, was arrested at 11:08 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of marijuana or hashish, a Class B misdemeanor, a Class B misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor. Morales was held without bond.
Darwin J. Spaw, 52, of the 100 block of North Summit Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:05 p.m. Monday by a conservation officer with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating a motor boat while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Spaw was held on $2,500 bond.
Five booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Five people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail on Monday, according to jail records.
Michael Sauceda, 28, of the 1000 block of Meadow Lane, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 1:14 a.m. Monday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating while never licensed. No bond information provided.
Marcus Taylor, 26, of the 300 block of South Monroe Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 2:03 a.m. Monday by LaGrange town police on a charge of possession of a syringe. Taylor posted bond and was released Monday.
Tomas Gonzalez, 67, of the 2800 block of North C.R. 920W, Shipshewana, was arrested at 7:18 p.m. Monday by Shipshewana police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction for that offense. No bond information provided.
Marlene DeCamp, 47, of the 7400 block of North Albion Street, Wawaka, was booked at 7 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Austin Miller, 36, of the 61000 block of C.R. 21, Goshen, was booked at 7 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a Class C misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
