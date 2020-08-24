ALBION — Antonio Wilson cooperated with authorities from just about the minute he got caught after holding up Kendallville’s Little Caesars restaurant at gunpoint in July 2019.
That ultimately helped get him a lesser sentence in helping convict his two co-defendants, but Wilson will still spend the next 10 years in prison.
And probably more beyond that, too, as he still has pending cases in Wells, Allen and Adams counties for similar armed robberies.
On Monday, Wilson, 22, appeared virtually in Noble Circuit Court to face sentencing for two Level 3 felony counts of armed robbery.
Wilson was charged in connection to two armed robberies on back-to-back nights in Kendallville in July 2019.
On July 8, 2019, just before closing, two black men entered Kendallville’s Subway on U.S. 6 wearing masks, pointed guns at the employees and stole cash from the sandwich shop before making a getaway.
The following night on July 9, 2019, at nearly the same time of night just before closing, two black men held up Little Caesars on Main Street in a nearly identical robbery.
But one the second night in a row and with the Kendallville Police Department just a few blocks away, they didn’t have the same luck as the night before. Kendallville Officer Doug Davis spotted a suspicious vehicle in the neighborhoods west of Main Street and stopped the car, which contained Wilson as well as another man, Jordan Street, and a woman, Quandeja Whitt, who was driving.
Street ran off from the traffic stop, leading to a hours-long manhunt in the city, while Whitt also tried to walk away from police after being stopped.
Wilson, however, never attempted to flee and agreed to speak with investigators about the incidents, sharing detailed information about the robberies during the two nights.
Wilson pleaded guilty shortly after in September 2019 and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in building cases against Street and Whitt, both of whom were sentenced earlier this summer.
Street, who prosecutors painted as the mastermind and ringleader behind the robberies, received 18 years prison. Whitt, who pleaded to being the getaway driver in the Little Caesars robbery but denied being present the night before, received a three-year prison term.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Adam Mildred noted extensively the level of cooperation Wilson provided in the case, stating that one of the terms of his plea to assist the state and he fulfilled that requirement.
“He has complied with that,” Mildred said. “He was interviewed and during the court of that interview he provided critical information.
Because of that cooperation, Mildred argued for a lesser sentence than the one afforded to Street, proposing six years executed on each count with three years suspended on each for a total of 12 years.
Wilson’s attorney Patrick Jessup provided other evidence about his client, including that Wilson had completed high school despite ongoing trouble reading and writing and had begun to pursue barber school for a career.
When questioned about whose idea it was to rob the restaurants, Wilson answered that it was “all three of us.” Throughout the case, he’s had strong support from his family members including his grandmother, who was present Monday, and his aunt, who couldn’t make the sentencing but was present for many other hearings.
“He’s still a very young man and I want him to be able to get back on his feet,” Jessup said.
When asked if he had anything to say, Wilson apologized for his mistakes and said he didn’t plan on doing anything like this again.
“I never done nothing like this before,” he said, adding later, “I apologize to the state and the court for the mistakes I made.”
Judge Michael Kramer, in weighing the sentence, found aggravating factors in the number of people, both employees and customers, who were terrorized in the two armed robberies.
And although Wilson has a limited criminal history of just a few misdemeanors, one of those convictions was from just a week before the robbery, leading Kramer ambivalent about whether that was to Wilson’s credit or not.
The judge, did however, give Wilson mitigating considerations for his level of cooperation and for his willingness to accept responsibility for his actions, even noting that when questioned by Jessup that Wilson didn’t try to pin the robberies on either of his co-conspirators.
“I appreciate your taking ownership,” Kramer said. “My hunch is Mr. Street played a bigger role in this.”
In the end, however, facing two Level 3 felonies didn’t allow Wilson to walk away without a lengthy sentence. Kramer sentenced him to nine years on both counts, with five years executed on each, to run consecutive, for a total of 10 years in prison.
Wilson was ordered to three years probation with the rest suspended and received 413 days credit for time already served and ordered to pay $1,473 in restitution to Subway. Kramer also stipulated that Wilson is not enter either restaurant in Kendallville.
The judge did not rule out allowing community corrections such as work release or home detention in the future, although Wilson will have other cases in other counties to answer for, so it’s possible he may be imprisoned for significantly longer when all cases are concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.