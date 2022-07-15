KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville Public Library has a new business manager. Melissa Erving, on the job for only the second week, attended her first library board meeting Tuesday night.
Executive director Mindy Patterson said Erving is settling into her position, and that the last payroll period went smoothly. Erving will manage the library’s finances, required reporting and human resources, and tserve the board as recording secretary.
In a lingering issue with the Kendallville building’s roof, Patterson said she finally has an appointment with a representative from the manufacturer to evaluate the spots developing on the roof.
The manufacturer agreed months ago that the spots are a manufacturing defect and that the roof replacement would be under warranty, but the company has been slow to arrange the site visit that paves the way for the roof replacement.
At the Limberlost branch, a post in the parking lot needs reflective paint so library traffic doesn’t continue to strike it. The library trustees agreed to paint the post with yellow stripes.
A neighboring business owner had been parking in Limberlost’s lot and blocking the staff entrance, which generated complaints. Paterson said the business owner had been asked to stop parking there, but continues to do so. Library board member Debbie Blaine said she would contact the business owner.
The library board also agreed to mark the south parking lot at the Kendallville library as designated staff parking. with signage painted on the asphalt. That lot is near the staff entrance, but spaces are often taken by Bixler Lake Park users. Patrons often park in that lot at all hours to use the library’s WiFi connection.
Staff who work in the evenings have expressed safety concerns about who may be in the area when they leave/ Patterson said the library also had an incident where a man was sleeping in the parking lot. The board suggested staff members use a buddy system so that no staff member leaves the building alone.
Indiana’s no-permit firearm carry law went into effect July 1. Both library branches will close Aug. 10 until 2 p.m. for a staff in-service training with Kendallville Police Chief Lance Waters on the law’s requirements and enforcement as it pertains to public spaces.
The bulk of the 1 1/2-hour meeting was taken up in discussion about the library’s bank accounts. Trustees are considering interest rates, quality of customer service and the help provided for the transition of such a large account, should they make a change.
The library’s accounts have been at Campbell & Fetter Bank for 40 years, trustees said. Community State Bank recently sent the board a packet of information about its services.
Patterson is also shopping around for health insurance plans.
