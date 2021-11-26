CROMWELL — Authorities are still investigating the cause of a two-vehicle crash Thanksgiving Day afternoon that left two Kosciusko County residents dead and two Ligonier residents seriously injured.
According to the Noble County Sheriff's Department, Riley M. Simpson, 20, of Milford and Terrence A. Suddon, 20, of Syracuse were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash which took place at approximately 3:56 p.m. at the intersection of C.R. 200N and C.R. 900W.
Efrain L. Murillo, 26, of Ligonier and Fernanda Ruvulcaba, 25, of Ligonier were transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center for emergency treatment. Their conditions were not known Friday afternoon.
According to police, the 2013 Ford Explorer being driven by Murillo entered the intersection of C.R. 200N and C.R. 900W and was struck by a 2010 Dodge Challenger driven by Simpson. Suddon was a passenger in Simpson's vehicle.
Ruvulcaba was a passenger in Murillo's Explorer.
Murillo was not licensed at the time of the crash, according to police.
Assisting at the scene were the Indiana State Police, Ligonier Police Department, Sparta Township Fire Department, Noble Township Fire Department, Parkview EMS and Noble County Coroner's Office.
