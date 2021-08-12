LAGRANGE — After canceling its show last summer because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Northeast Indiana Steam and Gas Association of LaGrange is gearing up for its members hope will be one of the organization’s best show ever.
The three-day event kicks off today and runs through Saturday. It will showcase antique tractors, steam engines, gas engines, antique farm machinery, sawmills, and a large flea market featuring almost all things tractor. This year marks the group’s 39th annual show.
Members of the club started setting up for this year’s show earlier this week, marking out spaces at the LaGrange County Fairgrounds. The show is expected to draw as many as 15,000 people to LaGrange during its three-day run. Admission for adults is $5 per person per day, payable at the gate. Children 12 and younger get in for free as long as they are accompanied by a paying adult.
This year, the show honors the legacy of Oliver and Hart-Parr tractors and machinery. Oliver was supposed to be the featured tractor at last year’s canceled show, so show organizers invited Oliver collectors back this year, along with collectors of Leader, Brockway, B.F. Avery tractors and Advance steam engines.
Jim Eberly, the president of the steam and gas association, said despite being forced to take off a year, most of the show’s annual vendors and collectors have said they’re anxious to come back. Still show organizers are working hard to make sure nothing has been forgotten.
“A lot of things have changed since our last show in 2019,” Eberly said. “In some ways, it almost feels like we’re starting all over again.”
The show will include a large collection of garden tractors on display brought to the fairgrounds by the Northern Indiana Garden Tractor club. New and old farm toys will be on hand and up for sale as well.
Eberly said the show’s traditional trading post, featuring thousands of antique items tends to draw the most attention from visitors. That sale is set up inside of the animal barns on the property and is always a go rain or shine.
“People really seem to like that,” he said. “That building is almost always packed.”
Several vendors also will set up smaller tents on the west side of the property selling items they’ve managed to collect over the years. Eberly said most of the material for sale at those booths is “old iron,” items related to antique farm tractors and machinery
Special activities this year include daily demonstrations of a 125 horsepower Eric steam engine, two operating sawmills, demonstrations of steam engines plowing a field, and an antique wheat thresher in action.
The show boasts a parade of tractors Friday and Saturday evening on the grandstand track at the fairgrounds. Those parades start at 5 p.m. each night. Saturday morning the show will host an antique tractor pull. That starts at 9 a.m.
Food vendors will be set up around the grounds of the show. The show also features camping for exhibitors and those wanting to stay for the entire three days. It also features live music in the fairground’s pavilion each night, starting at 7 p.m.
