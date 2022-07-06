ALBION — In an effort which is hoped will lead to more retention and attraction, the Noble County Council on Monday approved a 12.4% salary hike beginning Jan. 1, 2023, for confinement officers at the Noble County Jail.
Confinement officer wages are currently $40,163. The jail struggles with staffing and it is hoped that the increased pay to $45,163 will help resolve issues.
“We gratefully appreciate the support and consideration the county is doing for us,” Noble County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Brian Walker said following the vote.
In July, the county told department heads to budget 4.5% wage increases in their proposed budgets. County budget hearings will be held in August.
Salaries for confinement officers come out of the county’s general fund which gets its money from tax dollars.
The county also approved Monday allowing the Noble County Building Department to move its part-time inspector to full-time beginning July 15. That move won’t affect county general fund until Jan. 1, 2023.
Noble County Building Department Superintendent Norm Lortie had approached the council about the move at its July meeting, citing a backlog of work dealing with a current increase in home building.
“There’s an overwhelming amount of work they’ve been doing,” Councilman Jerry Jansen said.
There was some concern expressed about whether the new housing starts would continue to be relatively strong as the country’s economy teeters toward a possible recession.
Lortie said home builders are booked more than a year in advance, and that workload will keep the building department busy with inspections. He also pointed to the current housing market in general.
In 2008, when the Great Recession hit, there were 70,000 homes for sale in Indiana, Lortie said. Currently, there are only 5,000.
“The available inventory is non-existent,” Lortie said.
With few homes available for purchase, people have to build new homes, which require numerous inspections.
Councilman George Bennett made the motion to hire the worker full-time as a salary of $44,614 per year. He added a caveat that he asked Lortie and the Noble County Commissioners to consider a change in the inspection fees.
For years, Noble County charged $15 per inspection visit. Approximately two years ago, the inspection charge was doubled to $30 per visit.
With inflation the highest it has been in years, Bennett said, “it might justify an incremental change” to the amount being charged.
The commissioners have the authority to change the inspection visit costs.
The move won’t affect the general fund until January because Lortie said he has other funds he can transfer money from to cover the cost increase in his current budget.
The council also approved salary hikes for a pair of case workers in the Noble County Probation Department.
The department requested those two position be increased from $36,000 per year to $39,117.
The pay is commiserate with the responsibilities of the two positions, the council said.
The money for the two positions is being paid for out of grant money. Part of Bennett’s motion to approve the pay hikes required the money for the increase also to be used out of grant money.
The council also heard that the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance had set the growth quotient for budgeting purposes at 5%. This means that each overall department’s budget could increase by 5%.
With fuel prices and other costs going through the roof, that could impact the bottom line of many departments, however.
Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith said his department will need an additional “six figure” amount to cover its fuel costs.
Smith said he has been researching fuel costs and expect 20-cent per month decreases in each of the next six months. But he added that a variety of factors could influence prices in unexpected ways, including instability in eastern Europe over the conflict involving Russia invading Ukraine.
The 4.5% wage increase recommendation will be dependent on department heads fitting that amount into their salary line items — and eventual budget approval by the state.
