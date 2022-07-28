ALBION — A 12-member jury deliberated 56 minutes Wednesday before finding an Albion man guilty of armed robbery in a 2019 incident in which money and cigarettes were taken from a convenience store in Albion.
Devon Tucker, 27, of Albion, was convicted of armed robbery as a Level 3 felony offense, punishable by 3-16 years in a prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
The presumptive sentence — if mitigating and aggravating circumstances are deemed equal — is 9 years in prison.
Noble Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer set sentencing for 3 p.m. on Aug. 22.
“I’m really pleased with the jury’s verdict,” Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jamie Groves said. “The detectives on this case laid out an excellent set of facts.”
The second man involved in the armed robbery, William Moore, was convicted and sentenced in December 2020 on a Level 3 felony charge of armed robbery. He received a sentence of eight years, with five executed and three years ordered on probation.
According to the Albion Town Marshal’s Office, two white males with bandanas covering their faces entered the Marathon gas station in the 200 block of South Orange Street at approximately 2:10 a.m. on Jan. 6, 2019.
Authorities alleged Tucker brandished the weapon, a BB-gun pistol, at the gas station attendant. A video clip played in closing arguments of the three-day trial showed the two men entering the gas station with their faces covered.
A bandana and the glove were later recovered behind the building where the two men exited. The bandana and glove contained DNA evidence, linking both to Tucker, according to an expert who testified on behalf of the state.
On March 15, 2021, Senior Judge G. David Laur rejected a plea deal which involved Tucker pleading guilty to theft, a Level 6 felony. It was a notable drop in severity from the Level 3 armed robbery charge he was initially facing.
Tucker struck the plea with prosecutors in exchange for a stipulation that he would cooperate in an investigation and prosecution of the other man who allegedly held up the station with him, Moore.
After that deal was quashed by Laur, the allegations moved to a trial which began Monday.
Moore testified during the trial as to Tucker’s involvement.
Another witness had testified that Tucker had borrowed the BB gun from him the night of the robbery, then returned it the following day. The witness said Tucker told him not to tell anyone that he had borrowed the gun.
In his closing argument, defense attorney Nikos Nakos argued that the state’s case wasn’t as clear as prosecutors wanted the jury to believe. He argued that the gas station attendant had said he had known Tucker for most of his life, yet did not recognize the voice who had been issuing commands for money the night of the robbery.
“There are plenty of smoke and mirrors in the state’s case,” Nakos told the jury. “There are a lot of inconsistencies.”
In Groves’ closing, he pointed to the testimony of one witness, who claimed Tucker confessed to the crime, as well as the person that had loaned Tucker the gun.
“It’s the evidence that really talks in a case like this,” Groves said. “We are asking to you to look at the evidence.”
Groves praised the work done by all law enforcement in the case, but had special praise for the lead detective, Albion Police Department Detective David Thieme.
Groves said using a weapon in the commission of such a crime adds to the seriousness of the offense.
“It’s dangerous,” Groves said. “Hold him accountable for that.”
The jury did just that.
“I’m glad it turned out the way it did,” Thieme said. “It was a team effort.”
