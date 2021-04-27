ALBION — The Noble County Highway Department is moving away from using inmates from Chain O’ Lakes Correctional Facility as part of its manpower.
Noble County Highway Department Superintendent Richard Rogers and Engineer Zack Smith addressed the issue with the Noble County Commissioners Monday morning.
Rogers and Smith have adjusted how the highway department’s full-time work force is utilized, allowing for more productivity even when the prison crews were available.
“We’re getting more done,” Rogers told the commissioners.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the highway department hasn’t been able to utilize a prison crew for more than a year. The last full year the crews were available, Noble County Highway only had the use of a crew 70 times, Smith said.
“We always ended up with the B team,” Smith said.
The Noble County Surveyor’s Office always had first priority when it came to the usage of a work crew from Chain O’ Lakes Correctional Facility. Smith did not begrudge the surveyor’s office getting the crews, but that fact made the help the highway department could expect unreliable.
It was very difficult to plan a work schedule when you didn’t know when — or if — most of the manpower would be available, Smith said.
“I think in the long term, this will be a lot better for us,” Smith said.
Also at Monday’s meeting of the commissioners:
• The commissioners discussed the expected $9.2 million which the county is expected to receive as part of the American Rescue Plan.
Like most government bodies, the commissioners have yet to hear exactly how the federal government will allow the one-time stipend to be spent. They only know that they will have to submit a plan to get the money.
“Everyone is still grasping for what are the intended uses,” Commissioner Gary Leatherman said.
• The commissioners approved an ordinance setting the speed limit on Arthur Drive to 25 mph. The stretch, less than a 1/4 mile long, runs from Skinner Lake Drive to a cul-de-sac 2,200 feet away.
By state law, the road had a speed limit of 55 mph because it was not designated with a set speed. The adjustment will conform that stretch of Arthur Drive to the speed limits currently in place around Skinner Lake.
• Smith reported that work on the new government annex being built to the west of the current Noble County Courthouse will be concentrating on steel infrastructure for the building for the next three weeks.
• The commissioners approved a bid with Pulver Asphalt Paving to do work on the Weber Road annex parking lot for approximately $23,600. Even after the new annex opens, tentative plans call for the Noble County Health Department and Drug Free Noble County to be located in the Weber Road building. The county will also utilize storage room at the building.
Pulver’s bid was reasonable considering the amount of work to be done, according to Smith.
“If you go with the scope of the work, that parking lot will last a very long time,” he said.
• The commissioners approved spending $3,525 for roof repairs on a limited area above the office area of the Noble County Jail.
