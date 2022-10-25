FORT WAYNE — The Poka-Bache Connector Trail that will connect Pokagon State Park in Angola south to Ouabache State Park in Bluffton won't have just a recreational impact on the communities along its 81 miles, but an economic return on tax dollars as well.
Representatives from the Poka-Bache Trail Coalition along with Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, Sens. Sue Glick of LaGrange and Dennis Kruse of Auburn and others met Tuesday to discuss the tourism dollars that will be reaped from the trail, once it's completed in the next 12 years or so.
That economic impact, according to a study by Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Research Institute that was commissioned by Fort Wayne Trails, Inc., on behalf of the Poka-Bache Trail Coalition, will be over $42 million with approximately 265 jobs supported.
It is projected that the remaining 38 miles of trail to be built will have an economic impact of over $136 million and will support 858 jobs in the region. Unlike the one-time economic benefit of trails completed and trails to be constructed, the visitor-retail spending is projected at $6.4 million per year, supporting over 67 jobs annually. That includes overnight stays, along with food and beverage and retail spending, said Jennifer Sharkey of Angola who chairs the Poka-Bache Trail Coalition.
Sharkey said the completed 43 miles of trails have resulted in an economic impact of over $42 million to the region with approximately 265 jobs supported.
This economic benefit to the region is expected to grow with the number of users. Also, the analysis only reflects the Poka-Bache Connector Trail, not the entire trail network within the four-county region of Steuben, DeKalb, Allen and Wells. In Allen County, the Pufferbelly Trail and the Rivergreenway from Headwaters Park south to Foster Park will be part of the Poka-Bache Connector Trail, Ritchie said. It's mainly in the rural areas that the trail needs to be completed, she said.
Some people spend long weekends or even weeks at a time traveling around the country to ride long-distance trails, Ritchie said. She cited the Trail Town Program, an initiative of The Progress Fund, that, according to its website, has helped communities across Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Maryland to create outdoor tourism and helps communities nationwide.
Trails connect users to neighborhoods as well as destinations for entertainment, restaurants, parks and schools.
"It's going to be the envy, truly, of those trying to move economic development initiatives forward," Henry said. "Because more and more, employers are moving away from just the economic incentive that an area has to offer. They're looking at quality of life of an area as well.
"They want to make sure that their employees, either current or future employees, have something other than just the monetary value of the presence of the company. They want to make sure that these employees and their families have something for them, not just the employer."
Henry and Kruse in June 2021 created the Poka-Bache Trail Coalition, made up of 39 members from local public agencies, nonprofit trail groups, state and federal agencies, community foundations, visitors’ bureaus and community members, said Dawn Ritchie, a Poka-Bache Trail Coalition member and the city of Fort Wayne's greenways and trails manager. The members have met monthly.
"Until a year and a half ago, we were all working on this piecemeal," Ritchie said. "It made more sense for us to come together as a region and work on this to make sure we can see it through to completion."
In the future, the group will create a Poka-Bache task force of members appointed by elected officials to represent all seven communities and towns along the trail, she said.
The group will bring together the four county governments, the city governments of Auburn, Bluffton and Fort Wayne as well as of the small towns in the counties, Rick Ring, coalition member and president of the DeKalb County Council, said. Each will have jurisdiction over its own trail, but the group will work to gather money to improve them and promote the amenities that the region has, including the two state parks of Pokagon in Angola and Ouabache in Bluffton along with city parks, he said.
"This is an excellent example of how we work together," Ring said.
He echoed Henry's quality-of-life comments.
"People look for where they want to live before they look for a job," Ring said. "And so, we need to build those amenities .... we don't have a beach, we don't have mountains, but we can do something to improve the quality of life here in Northeast Indiana, and that's what we'll do as a governmental group."
Glick said she understood the original hesitation that some taxpayers had on spending money on trails. However, surveys are finding that young people will return to areas with parks and trails. "One of the reasons they want to come back is the lakes, the scenery. They're tired of asphalt and concrete. They want to come home."
Trails are a free resource for families, and one that provides safety as well, she said.
When LaGrange County opened its Pumpkinvine Nature Trail, which connects Elkhart to LaGrange through the towns of Goshen, Middlebury and Shipshewana, "we thought it was simply going to be a tourist attraction," Glick said. "But what happened was a lot of our people, especially among the Amish, and some of the older people, used it extensively. They really used it because of the safety factor. You could get families to use their bicycles, get off the highways, because the traditional place to ride was alongside the roads. Well, our roads are getting busier and busier."
It was a boon during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns that allowed families to get outside for fresh air as well well as for traveling from Middlebury to Shipshewana, she said.
"It was a safe way to get into town and not have the hazards of the road traffic," she said.
As the leaders spoke Tuesday outside Parkview Family YMCA, 10001 Dawsons Creek Blvd., trail users dog-walked, ran and biked by them. Students from Purdue Fort Wayne's Department of Economics and Finance helped with the economic study, which is available at nircc.com/poka-bache-connector.html.
