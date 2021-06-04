ALBION — Yes, there have been some hiccups along the way.
Yes, volunteers had to learn some new skills to make it happen.
After a year of remodeling its new building, the Central Noble Food Pantry opened for business today at 601 N. Orange St. in Albion. The pantry will be open every Friday from noon to 2 p.m. or until the last person is served.
Masks are not required of people who have been fully vaccinated, but should be worn by those who haven’t.
The pantry routinely serves 35 families a week.
“This is great — a lot more room,” pantry vice president Max Knafel said. “You don’t have to deal with the traffic on S.R. 9. It’s so much better.”
It’s former location south of downtown on the highway had a cramped interior and patrons would regularly line up outside while waiting to get in to select food items. Deliveries were also no easy task, as food had to be carried in the front door to freezers and shelves located in the back of the building.
Pantry volunteer Joe Jordan knew the group was looking for a new location. He learned the building in the 600 block of North Orange Street was looking for a new owner.
So he contacted pantry president Bonnie Brownell.
“She said, ‘I’ll check into it,’” Jordan said. “I just made the mention.”
Brownell and Knafel toured the new location and saw the potential.
Clients will enjoy the extra elbow room and shelving space at the new facility. They will also like the idea they don’t have to cross S.R. 9 to get their food.
Workers at the pantry will appreciate a new drive-up loading dock that will reduce the number of times they will have to handle boxes of food.
“It was a challenge,” volunteer Bev Berkes said of the process of converting the former junk store into a client-friendly, spacious pantry. “It was a great idea.”
Volunteer Carolyn Stringfellow said the renovation project started slowly, then became more time consuming the closer things got to opening day.
“We lived up here probably one week,” Stringfellow said.
Everyone learned or enhanced their carpentry skills through the process.
Volunteers include a long list of people and groups that have stepped up big, including Jack Owen, Ginny and Terry Skiles, Ed Stringfellow, Mary Owen, Alan Shultz, Rex Snyder, Votaw Electric and Weigand Construction. The ARC Noble County Foundations donated office chairs.
A new roof was put on the building. A new furnace installed. Other improvements included new air conditioning, water heaters and new lighting.
When a problem would develop, there was always someone there with a solution.
“It takes the community,” Brownell said. “It’s not our pantry. It’s Albion’s. It takes a group. We could not survive (on our own).”
“There were some hiccups along the line, but we had people come through,” Knafel said. “It’s going to be nice.”
Fundraising efforts brought in approximately $100,000. Anyone wishing to make a monetary donation or food donation to the pantry can call Brownell at 564-8160.
An area man called Brownell last November after seeing a newspaper article about the move and began to question her about the pantry. She eventually asked him if he was in need of food assistance. The man told her that he did not need food himself, and wrote a donation check in the amount of $10,000.
A local farmer donated his grain check to the pantry’s move.
“It’s things like that renew your faith in mankind,” Brownell said. “If it’s shaken, go work at a pantry.”
