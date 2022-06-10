KENDALLVILLE — Carnival rides will be absent this year when the Noble County Community Fair opens in July.
The decision was announced in a letter posted Wednesday morning on the fair’s Facebook page. The text of the letter:
“I am writing this letter on behalf of the Noble County Community Corporation regarding the 2022 Noble County Community Fair. Due to unfortunate circumstances and miscommunication, there will be no Carnival at this year’s fair. Our Executive Board has worked countless hours to attempt to locate and secure a Carnival for 2022 but has been unsuccessful. We are trying to get activities for families to participate in! Please bear with us as we are just as sad as you! Don’t let this stop you from supporting the fair! We are excited to host some NEW bands for FREE and even some new events! We will get through this together Noble County! See you in July!
Thanks,
Genesis M. Click
1st Vice President NCCFC”
A fair schedule, including acts for the entertainment pavilion, is to be announced.
Click said Wednesday that the carnival snafu developed suddenly, caused by changes in incoming and outgoing board members and dropped communications between the fair board and Beers & Jessop Amusements, the carnival ride provider.
“When new board members come on, some information tends to get lost. I urge people to support the fair,” Click said.
The fair board quickly discovered that most carnival vendors were already booked as July is peak time for county fairs and other festivals. To make up for that, the fair board has added more bands to its entertainment lineup. Local musicians will be performing every night in the free entertainment pavilion.
“It was not our intention to disappoint the community,” he said.
Click said this year’s fair is a trial for ideas suggested during a community feedback session after the 2021 fair.
“People said they wanted the fair shorter,” Click said. “They wanted the animals to be here Saturday and they wanted Kids Day on Saturday. The 4-H wanted to do a grandstand event, so we flexed the schedule to add Farmer Olympics.”
And the fair is shorter this year.
The Noble County Community Fair dates are July 14-17 at the fairgrounds, 580 Fair St., according to its website.
Grandstand events scheduled so far include a truck pull at 7 p.m. on July 13; Farmer Olympics on July 14 at 7 p.m.; Bulls & Barrels Rodeo on July 15 at 7 p.m.; and a demolition derby on July 16 at 7 p.m.
According to the Purdue Extension Noble County website, the judging of 4-H static projects will be done before the fair on July 9 and 11. All livestock projects will check in on July 12 and remain on the fairgrounds through July 17.
Livestock judging shows and showmanship competitions will take place July 13 through July 17, with the Round Robin showmanship contest as the last event.
Click, who is 19, is one of the newer and younger members of the fair association board. He said he joined the fair association to get involved in his community. He made a plea for younger volunteers to step up and join him.
To volunteer for the Noble County Community Fair, email nocofair@gmail.com; or call 260-347-0666.
