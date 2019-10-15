EMMA - Westview Junior High School parents are invited to spend a day learning what it's like to be a Westview Junior High School student.
Parents are invited to come to the school on Nov. 7 for “Parent Shadow Day” to shadow your student’s classes and learn more about what really happens on a daily basis.
Information has been provided to parents at Parent/Teacher Conferences. Please act quickly and return your RSVP form to the Westview Junior High front office or call to reserve your spot by Monday, Nov. 4. Transportation will not be provided.
School staff and administrators are looking forward to providing an opportunity for parents to see their children in action. For those with questions, contact Jennifer May, junior high guidance counselor, at 768-4146.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.