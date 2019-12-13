KENDALLVILLE — East Noble employees will be getting bonuses just in time for the holidays.
On Wednesday, the school board approved bonuses not only for its teaching staff, but also for its certified employees. Certified employees — workers who aren't included as part of teacher or administrator contracts — also were granted a 2% raise for 2020.
East Noble typically waits until the end of the year to disburse its performance bonsues, as well as to decide whether there's money available for staff raises.
Teachers salaries are negotiated on a two-year basis and East Noble and the teacher's association had agreed to a new contract earlier this year, with wages for teachers rising also.
"Back in July and then through the negotiation process, the teachers and administrators have received their raises," Chief Financial and Operations Officer Brian Leitch said. "Then in December or January we work out some type of pay raise for the classified staff."
Board members also OK'd bonuses to be sent out for staff. For teachers and administrators, those rates and "effective" and "highly effective" will receive stipends to the tune of $730 or $850, respectively.
Classified staff will also get a bonus of $400, or $200 for part-time workers.
In other business Wednesday, the board heard updates from two different groups of teachers at South Side Elementary, which hosted the monthly board meeting.
In the first, teachers recapped a project students had done studying the history of Kendallville, learning about the city and its history. Students got a chance to tour the city to visit some of the landmarks they'd learned about such as the McCray Mansion and downtown buildings. Then students produced a brochure about the city, which may in the future be included in promotional materials at the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce.
In the second, teachers gave an update about a pilot summer camp program hosted at South Side last year. Teachers reported that 26 students took part in the program, which met for a few weeks during the summer for 90-minute periods. Response to the program from both students and parents had been positive and they're looking to expand.
Goals for 2020 include growing the enrollment, focusing on project-based learning incorporating math standards, and running the camp for fewer days but longer day, running around three hours instead of 90 minutes.
Board members also approved an agreement with the Community Learning Center to contract for use of a free office space in the building, the former East Noble Middle School.
Leitch said that arrangement was part of the restrictions in the transfer agreement for the building. East Noble has previously said it will move its community liaison who works with families into the CLC.
The board also held a sharply divided vote about leadership for 2020. President Dan Beall offered up a new slate of officers, nominating Barb Babcock for president, Brent Durbin for vice president and Kara Hand as secretary.
There was a split on voice vote, with Beall then calling for a roll call vote. Babcock, Durbin and Jen Blackman voted in favor, with Hand, John Wicker and Denise Holbrook voting against. Beall then voted to break the tie, voting yea to tip it 4-3.
