LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Together Steering Committee, a group overseen by the LaGrange County Community Foundation, is once again seeking the public’s ideas and recommendations for the future of LaGrange County.
The foundation will be holding another meeting with members of the community to start discussing the path forward to creating a viable community plan for LaGrange County.
Researchers with an Ohio planning company have spent the last six months analyzing the information gathered at a series of town hall meetings held last September. Those meetings helped kick off the process. More than 250 people attended and helped to provide researchers with thousands of pieces of information about the direction LaGrange County should move in the future.
With that phase completed and analyzed, the public is now invited to hear what was learned and start the discussion about the draft vision, goals, and potential strategies of a community plan that will help shape the county for the next decade.
“This is an opportunity to bring together all the communities to celebrate how far we’ve come and begin shaping strategies for our unified vision,” LCCF spokesperson Leanna Martin said.
Logan Strang, a planner with Planning Next, the Ohio firm hired to help the LCCF conduct the town hall meetings and analyzed the information.
He said the information gathered last fall allows his firm and the LCCF to focus on those issues members of the community said were most important.
“What we heard from the first round was that there’s a handful to topics that are of particular interest to the community,” Strang said. “Things like the proper preservation of the lakes, that the community is allowing for certain types of growth, and really, the right type of growth, like housing that appropriates for the community. And there were a lot of conversations about continuing to support local businesses and industries, making sure that the county gives those industries the opportunities to expand within the community.”
The next phase of the project, the “Summit on the Future” takes place on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. at Community Building at the LaGrange County 4-H Fairgrounds. The event is expected to last about two hours.
“Offering multiple opportunities to engage all our communities is important to us in this process,” said Tyler Young, vice president of the LaGrange County Plan Commission. “The Summit on the Future is a moment for us to come together as a County and begin shaping our vision for the future.”
The Summit on the Future will include a brief presentation sharing how public input and technical analysis come together to begin shaping strategies for the future. This will be followed by interactive activities for the public to share their thoughts and ideas on the direction of the LaGrange County Together Comprehensive Plan. To learn more about the event, please visit LaGrangeCountyTogether.org.
The Plan Commission plays a key role in creating and communicating the vision of LaGrange County. It acts as the primary agency in the development, adoption, and implementation of the County’s plans and policies relating to the development and use of the land within the county.
The LaGrange County Plan Commission is responsible for the LaGrange County Comprehensive Plan, and its implementation through the County Zoning Ordinance.
The LaGrange County Together Steering Committee hosted six open house events in September 2021 in locations all across the county to encourage participation in the planning process. Stakeholder interviews were also conducted alongside the public open houses to gain a deeper insight into the county and its communities.
The responses shared by participants provided a fuller understanding of the thoughts, ideas, and concerns for the county’s future. In particular, several themes emerged as essential for residents, business owners, and visitors when planning for the future. These include experiencing new housing growth, promoting conservation of lakes, highlighting tourism destinations, improving downtowns through businesses and investments, and enhancing roadway safety, quality, and traffic mitigation.
LaGrange County Together is described by the LCCF as a community-driven process aimed at preparing a comprehensive plan for the county, the towns of LaGrange, Shipshewana, Topeka, and Wolcottville, and all unincorporated areas. The plan will be supported by a clear understanding of the county as it is, with research and data providing a foundation from which to move forward.
At the same time, the values and priorities of community members – the real experts on LaGrange County – will supply the guidance and direction that make this not just a plan, but a movement.
“Everyone who cares about the future of LaGrange County will be given the opportunity to provide their input through community engagement efforts hosted throughout the county, “Martin added.
The technical analysis and feedback from the community gathered will then be used to create the final plan.
