ALBION — In a single ballot, Noble County Republican Party precinct officials selected Ege resident Dave Dolezal to fill an upcoming vacancy on the Noble County Board of Commissioners.
Dolezal defeated Washington Township farmer Brian Stump, 16-11.
Dolezal will fill out the remainder of Commissioner Justin Stump’s term when Justin Stump becomes executive director of the Noble County Emergency Management Agency in early July. Stump will be filling the void left by retiring EMA director Mick Newton.
Justin Stump had defeated Dolezal 2 1/2 years ago in the Republican primary. Dolezal had represented District 1 as a commissioner from 2011-2018.
Dolezal said he had intended on filling out his third term, but ran into Justin Stump in the primary.
“When I found it came open it was an opportunity for me to fulfill my original commitment,” Dolezal said following Monday’s vote.
Dolezal worked 35 years in the business world, ending his career as a manager for a transportation logistics company. He and his wife have lived in Ege for 42 years.
In his presentation to Monday night’s precinct voters, Dolezal stressed the value and importance of home rule and “taxing only as necessary.”
Ligonier Clerk-Treasurer Barb Hawn spoke on behalf of Brian Stump.
“I think he would be a good choice,” Hawn said. “He is home grown. He is a lifetime Noble County resident. He would be a great addition to the board.”
A lifelong farmer, Brian Stump told the precinct officials he would listen to everyone, a lesson he had learned from father, the late Hal Stump, who had served 12 years as a Noble County commissioner.
Brian Stump said he would work to help “make our county a better place in the future.”
After the winning votes were announced, Dolezal said one of the biggest issues facing the county was what to do with the projected $9.2 million in American Rescue Plan money from the federal government.
“That’s going to be a big deal,” Dolezal said. “People are going to be clawing for that money.”
