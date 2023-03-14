LAGRANGE — Registration ends Wednesday for the LaGrange County Chamber of Commerce’s first-ever ConnectHER conference.
The Chamber calls the one-day event an opportunity for women of all backgrounds, positions, and seasons of life to gather together for encouragement, development, and community.
All women are encouraged to register for this inaugural event and may do so by visiting lagrangechamber.org or calling the Chamber office at 463-2443. Registration ends Wednesday.
LaGrange County Chamber Executive Director Sara Patrick said she decided to bring this conference to LaGrange County as part of the chamber’s new mission to help women grow professionally while at the same time empowering local businesses.
“I heard, again and again, there aren’t a lot of local opportunities for professional and personal development. You have to go to Fort Wayne, South Bend, or Indianapolis,” she said. “ This was a great opportunity for us to host a cost-effective program ten or 15 minutes from home. Not only that, it will foster community among those people who come. So it’s not just a one-and-done conference. It’s going to provide ongoing development opportunities.”
The conference will take place on Wednesday, March 22, at the Blue Gate Garden Inn, 800 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. with the event beginning at 9 a.m.
Keynote speakers include Jennifer Hunter of Gensyn Design, Brenda Jank of Run Hard. Rest Well, and Andrea Howe of Farmers State Bank. Breakout session topics will include Leading at Home and in Business, Holistic Health, Self Defense and Domestic Abuse, and Working Through Relational Pain. A panel focused on encouraging women to make an impact in their community will take place during lunch.
“This event is much needed, as it supports the health priorities of LaGrange County and it is an avenue for women to support women no matter your age, background, or what your circumstances are in life,” said Christina Blaskie, chamber board director and manager of community health at Parkview LaGrange Hospital. “You will get to experience some great speakers and hear from women on a multitude of topics leaving you feeling enlightened and empowered.”
“Now is the time for women to get involved,” said Denise Landers, chamber Ambassador and regional development coordinator of Crossroads United Way.
