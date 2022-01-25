Noble County schools lost more students, continuing a long-range trend of shrinking K-12 enrollment, while the picture in LaGrange County was mixed with two districts picking up more students compared to a year ago.
Overall the picture remains much the same, however — northeast Indiana schools continue to lose students and the funding attached to them.
The Indiana Department of Education released its updated 2021-22 school year enrollment counts last week. Statewide, enrollment grew to 1.12 million students, driven by a more than 5% growth in new kindergarten enrollments.
But the statewide picture is not the same as the local picture, as schools continue to struggle to keep numbers up.
In Noble County, East Noble’s enrollment dropped 3,450, down 30 students, 0.86% from a year ago and West Noble held stable, losing seven students, a 0.32% loss.
Central Noble saw a much bigger drop in its numbers, however, losing 75 students year over year to 1,175 enrolled, a 6% drop from a year ago.
Smith-Green schools in Churubusco saw a five student increase, holding similar to a year ago at 1,191 students. That makes it bigger than Central Noble for the first time since dating back to at least 2005 and perhaps ever.
Up north in LaGrange County — one of the few non-urban northeast Indiana counties that grew respectably over the last decade primarily due to Amish birth rates — Westview dropped 37 students, 1.73% to 2,107 enrollment.
Lakeland saw an increase of 39 students, a 2.37% rise, to 1,682 enrollment, breaking a nine-year streak of year-over-year losses. Prairie Heights was also up slightly to 1,356 enrollment, adding 26 students, a 1.95% increase.
Despite the mixed bag, the long-term trend is still clear that local schools continue to shrink.
Every school district in Noble or LaGrange County has decreased in size at least a little over the last 10 years and some have been declining for even longer than that.
Over the last decade, Lakeland has lost about 23% of its enrollment, followed by Westview at about 13.5%, West Noble and Central Noble each at about 10.5% and East Noble at slightly over 8%.
Smith-Green and Prairie Heights have been the most stable over the last 10 school years, losing just 1.3% and 0.15%, respectively. That being said, Smith-Green is down 12% since 2005, while Prairie Heights is off about 22% since 2006.
Enrollment loss is a concern for local school districts, primarily because a large chunk of annual K-12 funding is tied to per-student stipends from the state.
Indiana uses a complex funding formula to determine how much each school district gets for each of its students — a figure that’s impacted by many factors including low-income students, special education, Academic Honors Diploma graduates and more — but generally averages around $6,000 per student.
Since that state funding is what supports the education fund that pays for in-classroom expenses like teacher salaries and curriculum, a loss of seven students can mean the annual salary of an entry-level teacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.