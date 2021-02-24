ALBION — A year in, and many Noble County businesses are still struggling with the effects of the coronavirus.
And for the second time, the Noble County Economic Development Corp. wants to do something about it.
A public hearing was held during Monday’s meeting of the Noble County Commissioners regarding the EDC’s request to pursue $200,000 in grant funding as part of federal coronavirus relief monies available through the Office of Housing and Urban Development.
In Indiana, the funds are administered through the Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
The deadline for entities to apply for the grant program is March 11. Noble County should know by April 15 if it has received the money.
Online applications from Noble County small businesses would be accepted at that time.
The county’s $200,000 ask from HUD will have a $10,000 maximum benefit for local small businesses, which are defined as those enterprises which have 25 or fewer employees.
HUD requirements say at least 51% of the money needs to be earmarked for low-moderate income jobs. HUD classifies low-to-moderate income levels as being below 80% of an area’s average income.
The application process will include a section in which prospective grantees must describe the extra steps they have taken to remain afloat during the pandemic.
Otherwise, the grants will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.
Rachel Schermerhorn, who is one of the owners of Sylvan Cellars Event Center, told the commissioners how her business has suffered during the pandemic.
“We couldn’t have events,” she said.
Tammy Luce, who operates the Brick Ark Inn in Albion, said the pandemic has limited the number of people who have wanted to use her bed and breakfast.
“I have been hit hard,” Luce said. “Nobody’s working harder than me.”
While the numbers of cases and deaths have gone down in recent weeks, small businesses are still feeling the pinch.
“The reality is, it is not over yet,” said Gary Gattman, Noble County Economic Development Corp. executive director.
Earlier in the pandemic, the county had received a $94,000 grant to help small businesses survive. Approximately 46 local businesses benefited from the program.
Also at Monday’s commissioners meeting:
• Noble County Highway Department Superintendent Richard Rogers reported that despite this being a rough winter regarding snowfall, his department was still OK with salt and other road application treatment methods.
Rogers said the county had gone through approximately twice what it had used the last two winters combined. But those easier winters had allowed the county to stockpile material.
Rogers reported his department had received two semi loads of salt Monday morning.
“We’re in good shape at this point, considering what we’ve had,” Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith said.
• Smith reported that planning has kept the county immune from a recent spike in gas prices. Longterm contracts have maxed the price of diesel fuel at $1.89 through the remainder of the year. Gas prices have been locked in at the $1.70-$1.90 level through the rest of the year.
Diesel and gas fuel used by county vehicles from the fueling station on the grounds of the Noble County Highway Department account for approximately 80-85% of annual fuel costs.
• The commissioners approved the rezoning of approximately four acres along U.S. 6 from I-1 to I-2 to allow for Noble County Roll-off and Noble County Special Transport to store roll-off units behind a building at 3638E U.S. 6.
The rezoning request from Almirellie LLC. received a positive recommendation from the Noble County Plan Commission.
• Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff reported nearly 1,000 county residents had received both their first and second coronavirus vaccinations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.