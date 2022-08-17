3 booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Three people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Terry D. Conley, 28, of the 700 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:19 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. Conley was held without bond.
Kelsey L. Parks, 31, of the 600 block of Laramie Trace, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:05 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; and a warrant for which no charging information was provided. Parks was held without bond.
Jonathan P. Shrock, 26, of the 200 block of East Perry Road, Ligonier, was booked at 9:52 a.m. Monday to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
