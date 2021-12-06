ALBION — Fort Wayne’s loss is Noble County’s gain.
United Surgical will be bringing 33 jobs to a long-vacant building at 11654 E. C.R. 400S as it combines its distribution efforts of the orthopedic braces and supports it manufactures.
On Monday, the Noble County Council granted a five-year abatement on $1 million in facility improvements at the location and a three-year abatement on $150,000 in new equipment.
According to documents filed with the county, the distribution facility will employ 33 people, with an additional three or more hires to come. The annual payroll for the company will be in the neighborhood of $1.8 million.
“The benefit package was impressive,” Noble County Council president Denise Lemmon said. “We want you here.”
The company currently is doing its distribution from four different facilities in Fort Wayne, according to firm representative David Bolton.
“It allows us to bring all four of the buildings under one room,” Bolton said of taking over the LaOtto building.
The building currently houses a small pallet-making operation and provides hay storage for an area farmer.
The company will sublease the space in one part of the building to the pallet manufacturer. The farmer is expected to have the hay out of the building at some point in February.
To qualify for a three-year abatement on equipment, the county has set guidelines of a minimum investment of $250,000 in new equipment.
Noble County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Gary Gatman successfully lobbied for the council to make an exception, citing the unique circumstances of being able to fill a building that had been more or less vacant for approximately a decade.
Both abatements passed unanimously.
The company is expected to start work on the building in January, and hopes to have it operational by June.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the council voted to advertise for a public hearing in January to consider increasing its wheel tax to help generate matching funds for state- and federal-funded grant paving projects. The council gave no indication if was either for or against the measure.
Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith recommended an increase in the wheel tax from a minimum of $17.50 per vehicle to $30.
The public hearing on the matter will take place Jan. 3. The council could choose to adopt the ordinance at that time, or could table it for further consideration.
The increase would not take place until 2023.
Without an increase to the wheel tax, the Noble County Highway Department would struggle to continue to be able to come up with matching funds for the many grants it applies for. To date, Smith has helped bring in $30 million in grants for road and bridge work to Noble County in the last six years.
To maintain the county’s current level of grant application and road improvements, Smith said the wheel tax would need to be raised to at least $25 as a minimum charge per vehicle on yearly license plate renewals and new vehicle registrations for Noble County residents.
To apply for large grants, like the $11.3 million Baseline Road project, an increase to $30 would be required. At its meeting in November, the council approved signing a letter committing its 20% share of the project, which would involve widening and flattening Old S.R. 3 to C.R. 600E. The county would need to put up $2.27 million if the grant is awarded.
Smith said the grant were received without the wheel tax increase, the cost of providing its 20% match would basically consume the highway department’s entire budget when the bulk of it would potentially come due in 2027, in effect putting the county a year behind on other road improvements.
Smith provided the county council with a chart showing how the proposed wheel tax increase would affect Noble County residents on their annual vehicle registration payments. A person with a new vehicle wih an original purchase price of $42,500 and higher would see their bill increase from $106.30 to $159.45.
A person with a vehicle manufactured six years ago or later would likely pay the minimum of $30, up from the current rate of $17.50.
A three-year-old vehicle with an original purchase price of $42,500 or more would see their payment increase from $79.50 to $119.25.
The majority of vehicle in Noble County would fall in the lower increase categories, according to Smith.
