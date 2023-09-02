Making music

A bass player takes part in a jam session as the Tri-State Bluegrass Festival began for the weekend. Bands known regionally and nationals will take the stage through Sunday, with many campsite jams taking place at the fairgrounds during the day and evening.

 Sheryl Prentice

KENDALLVILLE — Jim Winger was hooked on bluegrass music when he attended a festival years ago in Ottawa, Ohio. He was captivated by the sound.

“They had so much fun and played this beautiful music,” Winger said.

