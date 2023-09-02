KENDALLVILLE — Jim Winger was hooked on bluegrass music when he attended a festival years ago in Ottawa, Ohio. He was captivated by the sound.
“They had so much fun and played this beautiful music,” Winger said.
Winger served as president of the Northern Indiana Bluegrass Association for many years, but stepped back to be vice president in the last year. He loved bluegrass so much he decided to play it himself, learning the guitar.
Winger was an early organizer for the festival, which had been held at various Ohio campgrounds. The campground in Ottawa notified the association that it was changing its operation to permanent camping installations, and the festival would have to move elsewhere.
“I looked at dozens of campgrounds in Ohio, but then I got connected with Ross Jett. He was a Realtor in Kendallville,” Winger said. “I worked with him for eight to 10 years on the festival here.”
The bluegrass festival came to Kendallville for Memorial Day in 1990, Winger said, and attendance began to build in the next few years. He acknowledged that the coronavirus pandemic set the festival back, just as it did every other event. Winger said that the festival is rebounding and on an upward trend, with more musicians and fans registered to come to the festival than in 2022.
Joe Steiner first heard bluegrass music in the 1970s, watching Kentucky native Bill Monroe & the Blue Grass Boys on TV. Steiner took up the banjo and guitar to play the music himself.
Steiner had been in charge of scheduling the bands to play on the festival stage, but he’s stepped up to take Winger’s place as president. He said he is striving for a festival that shares all three styles of bluegrass — Old Timey, Traditional and Progressive — in a balanced way to appeal to all audiences.
The Kendallville festival offers audiences an opportunity to hear some of the best bluegrass bands in the region and the nation on its main stage. Steiner said the magic of the twice-a-year festival in Kendallville is really at the campsite jams.
“Some players never go to the stage,” Steiner said. “They play at the campsites, have their food and instruments. They play together and enjoy each other’s company.”
“We don’t talk about business or personal stuff,” Winger added. “We let it go to concentrate on the music. Players wander in and the group changes all night.”
Steiner said the campsite jams, as well as the Saturday workshops for each instrument, are all about sharing knowledge and helping each other grow in musicianship. The workshops help the players put musical ideas together and learn the basic chord structures for bluegrass songs.
“It’s all about learning,” Steiner said. “New songs, new licks. The workshops for instruments are so players can learn more.”
Winger said some musicians play from noted sheet music, but a lot more of them play bluegrass all by ear. The workshops and campsite jams help novices to learn new music at the feet of the masters.
Today’s workshops for musicians are: Banjo in the Mini Barn, 10 a.m.; Guitar in the swine barn, 10 a.m.; Fiddle in the swine barn, 10 a.m.; and Kids Korner in the Log Cabin, 10 a.m. A Gospel Jam workshop is at 11:45 a.m. in the Log Cabin.
Today’s schedule is:
Sammy Adkins & the Sandy Hook Mountain Boys: 12:30 p.m.
Edgar Loudermilk Band: 1:15 p.m.
Tony Hale & Blackwater: 2:20 p.m.
Board Introduction: 3:05 p.m.
Nu-Blu: 3:20 p.m.
Phillip Steinmetz & His Sunny Tennesseans: 9:40 p.m.
Supper Break: 5 p.m.
Sammy Adkins & Sandy Hook Mountain Boys: 6 p.m.
Edgar Loudermilk Band: 6:55 p.m.
Tony Hale & Blackwater: 7:50 p.m.
Nu-Blu: 8:45 p.m.
Phillip Steinmetz & His Sunny Tennesseans: 9:40 p.m.
The Sunday schedule is:
Gospel Sing: 11:30 a.m.
Sammy Adkins & Sandy Hook Mountain Boys: 12:50 p.m.
Tony Hale & Blackwater: 1:45 p.m.
Nu-Blu: 2:40 p.m.
Phillip Steinmetz & His Sunny Tennesseans: 3:35 p.m.
Supper Break: 4:20 p.m.
Sammy Adkins & Sandy Hook Mountain Boys: 5:20 p.m.
Tony Hale & Blackwater: 6:15 p.m.
Nu-Blu: 7:10 p.m.
Phillip Steinmetz & His Sunny Tennesseans: 8:05 p.m.
