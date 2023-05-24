4 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Four people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Kristopher H. Krontz, 41, of the 300 block of North Elm Street, Columbia City, was arrested at 10:25 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Krontz was held without bond.
Justice L. Morgan, 26, of the 5800 block of Lesteele Boulvevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:13 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Morgan posted $3,500 bond and was released Monday.
Mario Pizana Sr., 58, of the 900 block of South Townline Road, Ligonier, was arrested at 11:52 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a court order. No charging information provided. Pizana was held without bond.
Michael W. Vinson, 45, of the 300 block of Mercer Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor and a warrant for which no charging information was provided.Vinson was held on $2,500 bond.
