KENDALLVILLE — After previously having the problem of not having enough electric hookups in downtown, Kendallville now has plenty of juice to go around.
That now includes extra electric at downtown mid-block bollards.
On Wednesday morning, the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission approved $12,000 to pay for work that was done to electrify outlets on the bollards, giving a couple extra plugs available along Main Street in downtown.
City engineer Scott Derby explained that the bollards were installed and hooked up with 100-amp service, a much larger type of plug that can be used to power larger appliances or distribution boxes that can be split during things like downtown events.
What wasn't originally connected were the smaller plugs also in the bollards, providing much more typical plugs most people would be familiar with in their homes.
Kendallville already had outlets put at every tree grate downtown to be used for things like holiday light or other plug-ins as needed during events.
"The way the original design was for downtown was just to provide the 100-amp connection to replace those that used to come down from up above when we had the concrete poles," Derby said. "They believed that all the outlets at each tree grate would suffice."
After further consideration, however, the city decided not to waste the opportunity to hook up some additional outlets, just in case, instead of having the extra slots in the bollards go to waste.
Doing so, however, cost an additional $12,000 in labor for the wires to be pulled, connected and electrified.
Redevelopment commission President Kristen Johnson said every outlet the city can get is worth it, as vendors tapped into most of the available electric during the recent Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival on Aug. 14.
"We wanted to be able to count on those for additional festivals and we did need all that electricity," Johnson said.
In other business Wednesday, the redevelopment commission:
• Approved a 50/50 matching facade grant for Ron Wallen at The Breakfast House, 323 S. Main St. Wallen quoted $26,279 in total work including roofing, siding, doors and other upgrades to the diner, with the commission approving a grant to cover half of the cost.
• Discussed repaving public parking lots behind downtown businesses, deciding that west side lots were more in need of immediate repair. Derby informed the commission that the city's street contractor, Niblock Excavating, couldn't add on additional to work to its current contract, which is being funded primarily through a state grant.
Derby said it's likely lot paving won't happen until next year, since it's late in the season and prices are likely to be higher and contractor availability low.
"We're almost certainly looking at next construction season," he said.
• Discussed the possibility of purchasing and placing electronic signs at an entryway into the city along one of the state highways, which could include local information and events. Board members wanted to review traffic counts to see which area might be the best, but also noted that placement will likely depend on whether electric utilities are in the area to hook up the board.
• Deferred any decision on offering financial support for a Main Street administrator until after the Kendallville city budget is approved. The city is proposing $20,000 in support for the position, which would oversee downtown development and events, and the commission may consider matching that amount.
• Learned that board member Patrick Hess has resigned from the commission as he's moved out of Kendallville after being unable to find appropriate housing in the city. Hess is the latest in a string of resignations from the commission, which saw three members leave this summer citing personal commitments. Hess had just been appointed to the commission in February.
