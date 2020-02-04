INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s economic figures remained strong in 2019, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development noted this week in a release of economic highlights for the state.
A few highlights from 2019, according to data from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD):
Indiana employment peaked in June with a record number of Hoosiers working — 2,750,700 in the private sector
Unemployment fell to 3.2% in September — the lowest it’s been since December 2000. The percentage of jobless in Indiana remained unchanged for four consecutive months, closing out the year at that 3.2% level.
The number of unemployment claims filed in 2019 fell to its lowest level, 190,983, in more than 10 years.
“Indiana’s unemployment rate last year was among the lowest in the Midwest, showing that the state’s job-creation efforts are paying off,” DWD Commissioner Fred Payne said. “And, as we look to continue this momentum into 2020, it’s imperative that programs like Gov. Holcomb’s Next Level Jobs initiative continue to grow and provide the skilled training that employers so critically need.”
The biggest employment gains in 2019 came from construction, adding 6,900 jobs for a total of 153,900; private education and health services, adding 6,300 jobs for a total of 490,700; and professional and business services, adding 3,900 jobs for a total of 348,100.
Indiana’s labor force participation rate in December remained at 64.4% and above the U.S. rate of 63.2%.
The year coming may present new challenges, for Indiana, however.
Nationally, the manufacturing sector struggled in late 2019, retracting for five consecutive months before posting gains in January for the first time in half a year.
Manufacturing makes up a larger-than-average share of Indiana’s workforce and around 50% of the workforce in northeast Indiana, therefore any significant downtown in the sector could cause major disruptions in the local workforce.
