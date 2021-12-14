Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Jeremiah L. Dunn, 33, of the 300 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Dunn was held without bond.
Dustin A. Yeager, 23, of the 300 block of Harriman Street, Rome City, was arrested at 2:42 p.m. Tuesday by Albion police on a charge of possession of a schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. Yeager was held without bond.
Sharica R. Clark, 39, of the 2400 block of South C.R. 950W, South Whitley, was arrested at 1:12 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Clark was held without bond.
Nestor Gutierrez Valenciano, 18, of the 700 block of Marilyn Avenue, Ligonier, was arrested at 4:33 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. Valenciano was released on his own recognizance.
David E. Hicks, 41, of the 1100 block of Perkins Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:18 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony and a warrant charging a Class C misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Hicks was held without bond.
Donald W. Janey, 46, of the 300 block of Red Oak Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Claudia L. Marin, 33, of the 16300 block of C.R. 138, Goshen, was arrested at 11:42 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Marin was held on $1,000 bond.
Jerry L. Neuman, 53, of the 300 block of C.R. 34, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:24 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Neuman was held on $2,500 bond.
Tony R. Babler, 59, of the 10200 block of South C.R. 200E, Columbia City, was arrested at 11:58 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Babler posted $2,500 bond and was released Thursday.
Shelby M. Finley, 29, of the 800 block of Willow Ridge, Garrett, was arrested at 1:16 a.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Finley was held on $2,500 bond.
Jennifer A. Lewis, 52, of the 1500 block of C.R. 36, Auburn, was arrested at 8:52 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Lewis was released on her own recognizance.
Bryce A. Mahoney, 22, of the 2300 block of LaFOrge Lane, Auburn, was arrested at 7:21 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. Mahoney was released on his own recognizance.
William K. Smith, 32, of the 300 block of East Gertrude Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:06 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Smith was held on $2,500 bond.
Jennifer E. Stephen, 25, of the 400 block of Lillian Street, Avilla, was arrested at 5:17 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Stephen was held on $2,500 bond.
Leah M. Vining, 36, of the 9600 block of South County Farm Road, Claypool, was arrested at 1:54 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Lindsey M. Webster, 25, of the 100 block of Sunset Shores, Kendallville, was booked at 11:17 a.m. Thursday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Gary P. Wilkerson, 47, of the 100 block of C.R. 22, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of public nitoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. Wilkerson was released on his own recognizance.
Caskey L. Zawadzke, 26, of the 300 block of Lake Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:38 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Zawadzke was released on her own recognizance.
Falicitie G. Browning, 22, of the 200 block of West State Street, Ashley, was arrested at 1:02 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Browning was released on her own recognizance.
Austin C. Centers, 28, of the 5000 block of South High Point Drive, Albion, was arrested at 3:26 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Centers was held on $2,500 bond.
Jacob L. Collis, 24, of the 500 block of East Diamond Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:26 a.m. Friday by the Indiana State Police on charges of driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor; false informing/reporting, a Class B misdemeanor; and a probation violation, a Level 6 felony. Collis was held without bond.
Dena L. Kreger, 42, of the 3200 block of East C.R. 415N, Albion, was arrested at 10:10 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Kreger was released on her own recognizance.
Roberto Limon Vergara, 39, of the 200 block of Grand Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 3:03 a.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Vergara was held on $2,500 bond.
Joshua W. Miller, 37, of the 900 block of Lane 210, Hamilton Lake, Hamilton, was arrested at 7:55 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Miller was held on $7,500 bond.
James D. Moore, 21, of the 100 block of South State Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:39 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor. Moore was held on $2,500 bond.
Carrie R. Nelson, 62, of the 700 block of Water Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:41 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Nelson was held on $2,500 bond.
Brad l. Niles, 35, of the 1000 block of North Huntington Street, Syracuse, was arrested at 9:50 p.m. Friday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony. Niles was held without bond.
David B. Schocke, 44, of the 500 block of North Jackson Street, Auburn, was booked at 9:30 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor.
Michael Skillen, 39, of the 100 block of East Wayne Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:51 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Dustin G. Caudill, 22, of the 300 block of East Main Street, Albion, was booked at 9:28 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Mark D. Fugate, 49, of the 1300 block of East Timber Trace, Rome City, was arrested at 3:10 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Fugate was held on $1,500 bond.
Travis R. Fulk, 36, of the 5600 block of West Walters Street, Albion, was booked at 9:12 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No further charging information provided.
Ryan D. House, 19, of the 1200 block of Apollo Drive, Angola, was arrested at 5:41 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty, a Level 6 felony; criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. House was held on $2,500 bond.
Eduardo Lopez, 22, of the 16100 of C.R. 20, Goshen, was arrested at 11:40 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Lopez was released on his own recognizance.
Brooke L. McKenney, 29, of the 700 block of North Main Street, Avilla, was arrested at 3:34 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment a Class A misdemeanor. McKenney was held without bond.
Dusti L. Williams, 35, of the 200 block of West Mitchell Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:50 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Williams was held on $2,500 bond.
Kyle J. Ferrell, 28, of the 8600 block of East C.R. 500S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 8:53 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on charges of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony. Ferrell was held on $2,500 bond.
Kimberly L. Gibson, 34, of the 400 block of Freeman Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:45 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Gibson was held on $2,500 bond.
Rylie B. Osbun, 19, of the 700 block of East Diamond Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:43 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Osbun was released on her own recognizance.
