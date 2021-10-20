If you want to open or relocate an industrial business in Noble County, there’s not a lot of options out there.
Existing industrial buildings have been bought up all over the county and only a handful are left.
And as for vacant land if you want to build new, depending on what city or town you’re looking at, there may not be a lot of opportunity to do that, either.
At a recent Kendallville Economic Development Advisory Committee meeting, a comment was made that all of the county’s industrial buildings have been bought and purchased. That was a slight overstatement, but not by much.
The county currently has about four to five industrial buildings up for sale, which can be found listed on the Noble County Economic Development Corporation’s website. Gary Gatman, executive director of the EDC, said some of the buildings listed for sale on the website have already been bought, leaving little remaining inventory.
“It’s accurate to say that we’ve seen some busy activity and there are numerous buyers who are interested in these properties,” he said.
One of the few buildings available is a big one that’s proven hard to fill.
The LSC Communications building that sits in the city’s East Industrial Park. The building shut down in December 2020 after LSC Communications, formerly known as Courier, closed the plant, leaving Noble County and Kendallville looking for a new occupant for the 300,000-square-foot facility.
Gatman said trying to find someone to move into the old Courier building is difficult because none of the potential buyers are a large enough company and don’t have the capital to afford the building.
“We have had conversations with a number of people and nothing has moved forward from it,” he said. “The building is fabulous and has high ceilings and is in a great location.”
The building has seen inquiries from about a half dozen buyers who were serious about moving into the property.
Gatman said most of the businesses are looking more for buildings that are between 50,000-70,000 square feet, so the county is finding it difficult to fill the old Courier plant because of its size.
The height of the COVID-19 pandemic also played a role in deterring potential buyers away from the property.
He said many of them decided to walk away after the pandemic struck due to places shutting down.
“I’m pretty optimistic that this building will become occupied soon,” he said. “We’ve done a pretty decent job getting the word out about the building. Overall, Indiana is a great state to do business in and we already have many people occupying the other buildings in the industrial park.”
He believes the building could possibly be filled by someone within a six- to eight-month period.
With few vacant buildings available, Kendallville has instead taken on the job of building its own.
To help expand the number of industrial properties around the city, the city is in the midst of constructing a “shell” building at the corner of Ohio Street and Weston Avenue.
The building is currently under construction and cost about $2.2 million. It will be a 75,000-square-foot facility, expandable, with 30-foot ceilings. The shell — four walls and a roof — will be built first and then when the building sells to a business, the interior will be built out and customized to that firm’s needs.
Gatman has previously said the shell building, when complete, could become not just the best industrial prospect in Noble County but even the wider northeast Indiana region.
Elsewhere in the county, communities don’t have readily available buildings, but a few do at least have vacant land open to new development.
In Ligonier, the city is looking to fill its open spaces at its industrial park on the north side.
Mayor Patty Fisel said the city is working with accounting and consulting firm Baker Tilly on getting a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, which is under the U.S. Department of Commerce, to extend the dead end on Pennington Way and Heckner Drive out to Perry Road.
“This new extension will help open up new routes of traffic for everyone at the industrial park,” she said.
The industrial park on the north side of the city has about 31 acres of open land available for industrial businesses. The land is owned by the Ligonier Industrial Development Corp., a local organization that helps promote industry across the city.
She said she has heard from an interested party about the property and inquired about purchasing seven acres of land. They’ve also heard from resident Dan Stuckman about purchasing a portion of the open land to put a waste transfer station in town, but he has not put in a official offer to the city.
Ligonier has also annexed a few hundred acres of ground south of U.S. 6 into the city, and while most of that land might be devoted to commercial and residential development, the city has long-range plans to utilize some of that for new industrial space going forward.
Outside of Ligonier, the only other community with sizable industrial land ready to develop is Avilla.
The town is working to get its 80-acre industrial park located east of S.R. 3 prepared for industry to move into.
Avilla purchased that land for a new industrial park in recent years after it filled up all of its available space west of S.R. 3. The property still needs to get infrastructure installed like and water and sewer lines in order to make lots more shovel-ready.
The town currently owns the land and is in the process of finalizing the $1.2 million grant which would cover half the cost of finishing up the industrial park. The remaining costs will covered by the town and the Noble County EDC.
“We’re still doing the legal paperwork with the federal government regarding the grant and we got approved to move onto the next steps,” said Tena Woenker, Avilla’s town manager. “We have sold four lots so far and we have about 55 acres left that’s available.”
Having utilities installed at the industrial park is key to getting portions of it sold. She said many companies interested in the property want to move on it fast and getting utilities installed takes a while and is very expensive to do.
Once the park is ready for use, the town plans to start promoting the land by getting the word through the media and getting the property listed on the county EDC’s website.
“Avilla is a great location for manufacturing,” she said. “We feel pretty excited about the future of this property.”
The town is confident that they will be able to sell parts of the property and begin attracting new industry into the community.
She said the town is also interested in getting an industrial shell building just like Kendallville is currently building in its city.
“We do have a prospective buyer who is interested in constructing a shell building. We hope to build one in town and keep some acres available for others,” she said.
While Ligonier and Avilla have land available for new industrial development, Kendallville doesn’t.
The city’s east industrial park is almost completely full, with no lots available for a sizable new development. Kendallville doesn’t currently have new land zoned for industrial development and there hasn’t been chatter about the possibility of annexation to establish new industrial zones.
