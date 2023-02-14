KENDALLVILLE — Love that’s lasted for six decades blossomed from an encounter at a root beer stand.
Larry and Phyllis McGahen of Kendallville were married Feb. 2, 1963, in St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kendallville. They will celebrate their 60th anniversary in April with a cruise with their family to Cozumel and the Yucatan.
Their jobs brought them together.
“I worked as a car hop at Kelsey’s Root Beer Stand, at U.S. 6 and Riley, where the (Community State) bank is,” Phyllis said. “Larry worked as a meat cutter at the IGA store. He delivered hot dogs and hamburgers to the root beer stand.”
Even though they lived in the same town, Phyllis and Larry didn’t know each other. She is four years younger than he is, so they didn’t cross paths in school — or on the street.
“We lived 1½ blocks from each other and didn’t even know it,” Larry said.
The attraction was instant.
“It was love at first sight,” Phyllis said. “He was pretty good looking.”
“It was her looks, too,” Larry agreed.
Phyllis said she was the one who pushed to “go steady.”
“I asked to clean his class ring, then asked if I could keep it,” she said.
Larry said their wedding was a small gathering of family and friends.
“Our honeymoon was in Fort Wayne,” he said with a chuckle.
The couple have always lived in Kendallville. Larry served as fire chief, then mayor for the city before his retirement. Phyllis worked at Uniform Printing before she retired. Their family includes two daughters and a son-in-law, Dawn McGahen and Jane and Craig Myers; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Larry and Phyllis said the camping trips and vacations they took over the years are among the highlights of their marriage.
Larry said he and Phyllis rode a motorcycle on some of the trips.
“We went to Yellowstone and up into Canada,” Larry said. “It was a long trip.”
“And we’re still married,” Phyllis joked.
The couple said that respect for each other was the key to their long relationship. Sometimes that means finding compromises. Phyllis noted that they have separating sitting rooms in their home, each with a TV, so that they can each watch the programs they enjoy.
Larry also works part-time for the Kendallville Parks Department, where their daughter, Dawn, is the director.
