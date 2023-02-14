Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 48F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.