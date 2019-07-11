LIGONIER — Making your own clothes hasn’t fallen out of style with these Noble County kids.
On Tuesday, 28 seamsters-in-training showed off their handmade garments at the 4-H Fashion Revue at Ligonier Evangelical Church.
Each kid modeled their clothes, walking across the church’s red carpet stage and posing. After each one had their turn in the spotlight, winners earned their ribbons.
For the Junior Fashion Revue, the third-grade champion was Olivia Konger and reserve champion was Brynn Lortie.
The fourth-grade champion was Olivia Rogers and reserve champion was Iris Harmon.
For fifth grade, Helana Weaver too the champion ribbon, and Lanie Martin took reserve.
Sixth-grade winners were champion Katherine Dreibelbis and reserve champion Matthew Dressler.
Champion in the seventh grade was Elizabeth Dreibelbis and reserve was Isabella Peterson.
In Advanced, State fair winners were Hailey Holbrook in casual, Kayla Desper in suit and coat, Arianna Welsh in separates and Rachael Rogers in free choice.
The consumer clothing beginner State Fair winner was Lexi LaRowe and the alternate was Eva McDonald. The Intermediate State Fair winner was Faith Lortie and the alternate was Aida McDonald.
Construction winners were announced earlier Tuesday morning. They were Sienna Corazon, Olivia Conger, Olivia Rogers, Cordelia Peterson, Lanie Martin, Helana Weaver, Matthew Dressler, Katherine Dreibelbis, Joslelyn Swank, Isabella Peterson, Hailey Holbrook, Kayla Desper, Madeleine Dribelbis, Rachael Rogers, Jaron Bobay, Brynn Lortie, Olivia Konger, Grace Swank, Helana Weaver, Kaylee Kempf, Andrea Weaver and Joslelyn Swank.
