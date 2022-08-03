LAGRANGE — John Sisson is busy this week gathering up the last few items staled to cross the auction block this Friday at the LaGrange County Habitat for Humanity annual auction.
That auction kicks off at 4 p.m. in the antique auction barn on the property at Trade Place Shipshewana in Shipshewana.
Sisson is the executive director of the LaGrange County Habitat For Humanity, and this upcoming auction represented Habitat’s biggest fundraiser on the Habitat calendar all year. The money the annual auction raises can help to pay for the construction of a new Habitat home.
Inflation and COVID have taken a toll on not-for-profit organizations like Habitat. Inflation has pushed the cost of constructing small, simple homes like those constructed by Habitat through the roof. And COVID made it difficult for organizations like Habitat to do their traditional fundraising. So with the COVID pandemic more or less in the rearview mirror, Sisson said he’s seeing donations up for this year’s auction. That gives him real hope.
“I’m very excited,” he said. “We have a lot of new items up for auction this year. I mean, I would say my only concern is the RV industry has slowed down a little bit over the last few weeks because of the inflation thing. But I’m hoping that doesn’t hurt us any. I’m excited because I feel like we’ve got a lot enough new stuff that’s going to be a draw for people. We’ve advertised, and we’ve tried to advertise a little bit more this year. I’ve sent out public service announcements to a lot of local radio stations trying to get information. So I think we’re getting the word out a little bit better this year than we have in the last few years.”
The sales bill for the auction is filled with several big-ticket items, including once again, a new buggy Sisson hopes will generate a little excitement not only in LaGrange County but in other communities that are home to larger Amish populations.
“It’s called a suburban buggy. So it’s a different style buggy than what you normally see up here. There have only been a couple of them sold in this area. It’s really a popular buggy style in the Leo-Cedarville area,” he explained.
The buggy is different than those typically built and used in LaGrange County.
It features a roll-up door in the back and doors on each side,” he said. It’s got fold-down seats, too.”
This special buggy prompted Sisson to advertise the Habitat auction in communities outside of LaGrange. In addition to audience bids, he expects to take telephone bids for the buggy.
“We’re going to have a reserve,” he said. “But we’re expecting some Amish to travel up here just for the auction. Plus, we do some phone bids.”
Another big-ticket item up for auction is a 2023 min green and white 28-foot long Riverside RV, complete with a queen-sized big, slide-out, and U-shaped dinette.
A one-hour plane ride across LaGrange County also seems to be generating a lot of excitement, Sisson said.
“That should be fun,” he added.
In addition, the auction will feature dozens of items patrons of the past Habitat auctions have come to expect, such as a large assortment of new power and hand tools, marine batteries, multi tools a jigsaw, impact drivers, a cordless lawn blower, bicycles and more.
A donated collection of between 25 and 35 quilts will go up for sale, many featuring popular designs such as the Double Irish Chain, the Heart of Roses and the Log Cabin.
Furniture up for bid includes a new queen-sized bed, wooden step stools, a 6-foot-long bench, a Hickory Rocker, a two-person glider, oak bookshelves, and an executive’s wooden desk.
The auction will offer dozens of gift certificates to local stores such as Forks County Line, Yoder’s Department Store, Happiness is Ice Cream, Heron Creek Golf, Five Lakes Coffee, The Corn Crib, Topeka Pizza, Howe Restaurant, Linder’s Main Street Tavern, Tire Star, the Van Buren Hotel, Stroh Fix-It and more.
Sisson said the auction also will feature an 8-foot by 8-foot shed that can be delivered within 20 miles of the auction.
As in the past, the event also features a Haystack dinner. That begins at 4 p.m. Friday. Guests will be asked to make a free-will donation for their meal.
This year, the Habitat auction takes place during a busy weekend in Shipshewana.
The flea market will be up and running Friday, and Sisson hopes guests visiting the market will wander over and spend a little time checking out the Habitat auction.
“We’re encouraged that we’re actually having this auction on a flea market weekend. That Friday is a flea market Friday. So we’re encouraged that maybe we’ll pick up some traffic of people finishing up their time at flea market who might want to the auction and maybe enjoy our haystack dinner,” he said.
