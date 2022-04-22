ROME CITY — The town of Rome City will use its $800,800 grant from the third round of the Next Level Trails program to construct 1.46 miles of new trail through town, then north along S.R. 9 to Northport Road and on to Wolcottville. The third round of funding went to 38 projects that will generate 77 miles of trails.
The town will partner with Noble Trails and the Rome City Conservancy District to take the trail north to C.R. 1150 in Wolcottville.
“It was a nice surprise for the town,” town manager Leigh Pranger said.
Pranger said the new segment will begin at Gaff Park on Lions Drive, where the Fishing Line Trail ends now, go north along the edge of the park and pass near the recycling center near the post office. The new trail then enters the public access site property in the heart of Rome City.
The trail will go north along the east side of S.R. 9 across the bridge at the edge of town and run on top of the dam to Northport Road. The dam area is under the control of the Rome City Conservancy District.
Noble Trails is partnering with the town to take the trail across S.R. 9 and continue into Wolcottville on the west side of S.R. 9.
The start date for the trail construction is uncertain, because it will have to be coordinated with the Northport overpass removal, set to start in June. S.R. 9 will be closed for several months.
Weather will also affect the timeline for the Northport Road project so trail work could be delayed until spring of 2023, but Pranger is cautiously optimistic.
“I’d like to do time it to do in September to coincide with paving,” Pranger said. “We will have to coordinate with INDOT (Indiana Department of Transportation).”
A second project in 2026, a new bridge on S.R. 9 at the north edge of Rome City near the dam, will again close S.R. 9 for an extended period of time.
The Rome City project is part of a regional visionary trail system that will eventually link Fort Wayne to Shipshewana. Pranger said a LaGrange trail group is working on the connection across LaGrange County.
Rome City’s grant was part of a statewide announcement Wednesday. Gov. Eric J. Holcomb and Indiana Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Bortner announced that 38 communities and non-profit organizations will receive a combined $65 million for 77 miles of new trail development as a part of the third round of the Next Level Trails program. With matching funds from applicants, this round is expected to generate total investment of more than $102 million.
“Trails connect communities together in such a personal way and are perfect pathways to good mental and physical well-being,” Gov. Holcomb said. “These continued quality-of-life investments will reap generational economic and tourism development dividends and further showcase Indiana’s incredible outdoor experiences.”
A $150 million grant program, Next Level Trails is the largest infusion of trails funding in state history. In rounds one and two, a total of $55 million was awarded to 35 communities. To date, $120 million has been awarded to build 190 miles of trails throughout Indiana. Ninety-four percent of Hoosiers live within five miles of a trail.
For example, three sections of the Nickel Plate Trail in Indianapolis, Fishers, and Noblesville were selected, as well as smaller local projects in Jasper, Middlebury, Shelbyville, and Huntington.
“The DNR listens to the recreational and outdoor needs of Hoosiers,” Bortner said. “We are excited to expand our partnerships with local governments and non-profits to bring these important connections and amenities to communities across Indiana.”
The grants awarded in the third round include 17 regional projects and 21 local projects. The list of awards, project descriptions, and a map are posted at on.IN.gov/NLT-round-3.
The third-round grant recipients are contributing $37.4 million in matching value, resulting in a $102.4 million total investment in trails. The program requires a minimum 20 percent project match, which can include monetary contributions, land value, and in-kind donations of materials and labor.
Next Level Trails is part of Gov. Holcomb’s $1 billion Next Level Connections infrastructure program, which accelerates the completion of major highway projects, expands access to rural broadband services, and pursues the expansion of rail projects in northwest Indiana.
The initial program received funds totaling $90 million; $60 million more was appropriated in the current biennial budget to bring the Next Level Trails investment to $150 million.
Next Level Trails objectives and more information in the grants program is at on.IN.gov/nextleveltrails.
