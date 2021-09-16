ALBION — The Albion Town Council Tuesday took a couple of tentative steps in its expensive quest to reach ammonia limits released from its sewage pond system as effluent.
The council approved WET Engineering’s request to prepare and advertise bid specs for aeration units which would be installed in the first sewage pond. The council also gave WET Engineering permission to seek a construction permit from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for the entire project.
The cost of the aerators would be in the $230-$240,000 range, according to WET Engineering’s Kurt Tanner.
“That’s not the whole project,” Tanner said.
The total cost of the project is estimated to range from $800,000 to $1 million.
The aerators would bring to life a stagnant first pond. The lack of oxygen in the first pond is killing the bugs used to eat the ammonia. The inflow and outflow areas of the first pond are also too close together because of a mechanical failure in the pipe which brings sewage into the first pond, so that also needs to be addressed.
The town has already spend in the neighborhood of $700,000 to try and meet IDEM guidelines for the release of ammonia — including a more than $200,000 design contract with WET Engineering for the new project.
On Tuesday, the town learned the state’s Indiana Finance Authority had denied its grant application to help fix the issue through an $832,000 SWIF Grant. Clerk-Treasurer Carol Selby said the town could pay for the new aerators through sewage department funds, TIF monies and potentially $500,000 in American Rescue Plan monies provided the federal government.
The town has received its first $250,000 installment, with another $250,000 expected in 2022. Town officials have yet to submit a plan for how they would spend the money.
Fixing the lagoon system may be the cheapest solution to meeting IDEM compliance.
Town officials said construction a mechanical sewer plant would cost in the neighborhood of $3.5-$5 million. Creating a new pond system with a gravel bottom and a hard cover to keep the ponds warm in winter would cost in the area of $2.8 million.
WET Engineering wasn’t even on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, but Wastewater Superintendent Terry Forker brought up the topic.
“We need to keep moving forward on the ammonia project,” he told the council. I don’t feel comfortable how things are going right now. We need to keep moving forward.”
The town is facing the potential of $2,500 per day fines if it can’t reduce the amount of ammonia.
According to Tanner, a possible timeline for the project would see the town getting bids and ordering the equipment to save money on any markup from a contractor, then potentially receiving its permit in November. A contractor could be hired in December with construction to begin in the winter.
The winter is a struggle for the lagoon system, when the colder water reduces the activity of the bugs.
Wet Engineering officials said some lagoon systems are allowed 10 parts per million of ammonia to discharge, with that number jumping to 15 parts per million in the winter months.
Albion is allotted only 5 parts per million, and it only increases to 5.3 parts per million in the winter.
The Albion Town Council on March 9 terminated the engineering firm which was supposed to be fixing the town’s IDEM issues at its sewage ponds and hired another.
At that same meeting, the council voted unanimously to hire Wet Environmental Engineering LLC of Churubusco to work on the same issue at the sewage ponds at a price not to exceed $40,000.
WET Engineering included a schedule with a proposed scope of services document.
That schedule calls for a rough draft of findings and evaluations to be delivered to the town council at some point between March 9 and July 6.
A final summation and path forward report was to be delivered no later than Aug. 5.
The agreement also calls for the engineering firm to provide a rate study for any option it provides which would require a change in the town’s sewer rates.
In a split vote, the Albion Town Council moved July 14, 2020, to retain the services of Wessler Engineering, the firm who designed the upgrade to the town’s sewage ponds in order to meet compliance requirements set by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
The council voted 3-2 to spend up to $54,500 on a contract with Wessler to provide what the firm referred to as Phase II of its attempts to lower ammonia levels being released from its sewage pond system to meet IDEM standards.
The town spent more than $500,000 in putting in a new aeration system into the ponds to help — it was hoped — to solve the problem. Testing over the winter in 2019-2020 found the town to still be non-compliant with IDEM standards.
During the Sept. 8, 2020, meeting of the town council, Forker announced he had bypassed the first sewer pond where the waste is normally received and was getting better results.
It was later determined that the stagnant nature of the first pond was actually hindering treatment efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.