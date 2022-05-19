KENDALLVILLE — April showers may bring May flowers, but they aren’t exactly a boon for solar plant operations.
According to data released at Tuesday’s Kendallville City Council meeting, the 5-acre McCray Solar Field which is used to offset the costs of running the city’s wastewater treatment plant, still neared its benchmark goal of providing upwards of 80% of those electricity costs.
So far this year, the solar field has generated more than 520,000 kilowatt hours. At an estimated cost of $0.082 per kilowatt hours, the fields have saved the city more than $43,278.70.
After generating 80,000 kilowatt hours in January and then 117,000 in February, the totals for March and April each exceeded 164,000.
April’s total was hampered by poor weather conditions which saw more clouds than sun.
“April was a dreary month,” city engineer Scott Derby said.
The city said its average electric bill for the sewer plant averages between $16,000-$18,000 per month.
At a savings of more than $13,000 per month in March and April, that amounts to solar providing 81% of the $16,000 average, 72.2% of the $18,000 average.
The solar field constructed on the old 7-acre old McCray refrigeration factory site was officially dedicated on April 20.
What resulted was a nearly 5-acre solar field consisting of 2,864 individual panels capable of generating more than 2 million kilowatt hours of power per year.
To reach that 2 million kilowatt figure, the fields will need to average 166,700 kilowatt hours per month. The totals for March and April average 98.9% of that goal.
About two thirds of the solar field is comprised of stationary south-facing panels, while the other third closest to Main Street are single-axis tracking arrays that move during the day to track the sun as it moves through the sky. Those rotating panels generate about 25% more power day-to-day than their stationary counterparts.
As sunlight excites electrons in the solar cells, the ensuing electricity generated is captured and transformed, with that energy piping right next door the Kendallville wastewater treatment plant.
The solar field’s power grid is plugged into the plant directly, so any power being generated is being utilized locally immediately, Hesher said.
On bad weather days or heavy cloudy days, the plant can draw power from the Indiana Michigan Power electrical grid like normal to ensure the plant gets 100% of its power needs.
But on sunny days when the field is generating more power than the plant is using, the excess is loaded onto the grid and I&M credits the city for the bonus power it’s generating. Those bill credits on Kendallville’s account can then reduce the bill for the power used on days when the solar field isn’t fully powering the plant.
Based on Renewable Energy System’s forecast, the field should out-produce need for most of the summer and then draw down on its energy credits during the colder months.
