KENDALLVILLE — A second East Noble school board member has resigned, also citing personal attacks by the board president as her main reason for leaving.
East Noble School Board member Kara Hand submitted her letter of resignation on Sept. 28, citing an “unfounded and outrageous accusation against me and another board member by the president of the board,” who is currently Barb Babcock.
Hand’s resignation follows a resignation by former board member John Wicker, who likewise stated he was quitting after he said Babcock made allegations that he was having an extramarital affair with another board member.
Hand, a first-term board member whose seat is up for re-election this fall, cannot be pulled from the ballot this late in the election process, Noble County Clerk Shelley Mawhorter said, so she still will appear on the November ballot.
Hand is in a three-way race with Lisa Ann LeRoy and Scott Truelove for the Swan Township seat on the board.
The resignation letter, which was submitted to both East Noble and the Noble County Clerk’s Office and obtained by The News Sun, is a full-page letter citing displeasure with the board leadership and the procedure to fill vacancies.
“The majority of the board has seemingly sat silent and are unwilling to hold the school board president accountable. In a recent email to the board, I asked the school board president to step down due to the accusation and told the board members that we, as the school board, vote on and uphold the school handbooks that will not tolerate bullying and harassment of any kind, yet as a board they have allowed it amongst their own,” Hand wrote. “They are quite willing to hold children accountable, but apparently not their peers.”
Hand was the board member who had first broached the topic of Wicker’s resignation at the Sept. 9 meeting, stating that while she had received an email informing her that Wicker had resigned, she had not seen his actual letter herself.
At that time, Babcock quickly shut down the conversation, stating the issue was not a public matter and that it was not a public document. Letters of resignation, however, are public records according to Indiana public records law, and a copy of the letter requested and retrieved by The News Sun revealed the conflict between Wicker and Babcock as his cited impetus for quitting the board suddenly mid-term.
Hand, in her resignation, also raises issue with the process that was used to replace Wicker. The school board did not solicit applications or letters of interest from the community, with Babcock stating on Sept. 11 that replacements were already in mind and would be appointed by choice of the board.
On Sept. 23, board members opted to appoint local dentist Doug Jansen to Wicker’s vacant seat.
“The process while ‘legal’ was not fair and transparent. I, as a board member, did not know all the names of those who expressed interest in the position,” Hand said, stating she had been approached by at least one person who was interested in serving that, to her knowledge, received no response from the board president. “Each qualified applicant should have had a chance to be interviewed by the board in a public meeting. A process that is very open and transparent to all the board members, those wishing to be considered for the seat and to the community.
“Many of the problems going on in the world today were at play here. People not being treated equally even if they are equally qualified. Having no transparency and feeling that the board is not accountable to the taxpayers which they serve. Harrassment and bullying being covered up and the people standing up against it are the ones who are demonized for not going along with it and not keeping quiet. I will not be a part of that,” Hand closed her letter.
Hand was among three school board members who, in December, had voted against installing Babcock as president. In the sharply divided voted, Wicker, Hand and board member Denise Holbrook had voted against Babcock’s nomination, while Babcock, Brent Durbin and Jen Blackman voted for. Tied 3-3, then-president Dan Beall voted in favor to break the tie and install Babcock to lead the board in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.