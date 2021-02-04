ALBION — A Ligonier man and woman face methamphetamine and neglect charges following an incident Saturday evening at an apartment in the 700 block of South Main Street in Ligonier.
Gary R. Wiles, 34, was booked into the Noble County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and neglect of a dependent.
Desiree N. Jacobs, 35, was long-formed into Noble Circuit Court where she will face identical charges.
According to jail records, the pair were arrested at 8:16 p.m. Saturday.
A citizen who claimed interest in Jacobs’ welfare had called police Saturday, requesting that Jacobs be checked up on reference a possible domestic situation and possibly criminal confinement of Jacobs by her boyfriend, Wiles. Officers determined that Wiles had two active arrest warrants issued by Noble County courts.
Jacobs opened the door for officers who had knocked on the door. There was a 4-month-old infant and another adult female in the living area where Jacobs was located at that time, according to court documents.
Police called out for Wiles, who eventually appeared in a short hallway that separated two bedrooms.
Police had located a shotgun and drug paraphernalia in plain view. Wiles was asked for consent to search his apartment, but he declined.
After securing the occupants of the residence, police obtained a search warrant.
In the southwest bedroom of the apartment, police allegedly located a loaded shotgun with approximately 100 rounds and several containers and baggies containing an off-white, crystal-like substance, according to court records.
Ligonier Police Department Sgt. Brandon Stout, based on his experience, recognized the crystal-like substances as being methamphetamine with a combined weight of 4.3 grams.
There were also approximately 45 glass or plastic paraphernalia devices commonly used to ingest illegal drugs. According to court documents, two of the paraphernalia devices contained a liquid that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
Jacobs allegedly told police that she and Wiles were both in the southwest bedroom prior to the arrival of police and that Wiles had observed officers approaching the apartment door via his surveillance camera system.
Baby clothing and a bassinet also were located in the southwest bedroom.
